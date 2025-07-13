Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele predicted that enemies will work strongly against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election

In a statement, Primate Ayodele asked Tinubu to be careful, as his adversaries would use insecurity to disrupt his purported second-term ambition

The cleric shared that people exist in Tinubu's government who are allegedly contributing to the lingering security issue in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Ahead of the 2027 election, Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos, has warned President Bola Tinubu against some of his appointments and governors decamping to the All Progressive Congress (APC) from other parties.

In a statement on Saturday, July 12, signed by Osho Oluwatosin, his media aide, obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele warned Tinubu to be careful, as his opponents will use insecurity to disrupt his second-term ambition.

Primate Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu in new message ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

He also claimed that there are people within the presidency who are behind the insecurity, including those in the Aso Rock Villa.

He said:

“Tinubu should be careful, they will use insecurity to disrupt his second term in office. Let him try so well to reduce the price of commodities, but there is still hardship. There are still issues in security, some people in the military, security parastatals, and even the villa are behind it.”

Ayodele added:

“He needs to work on the youths and do a lot of strategy work on them. He shouldn’t do a wrong negotiation to avoid some challenges."

There are mixed predictions over the possibility of a Tinubu defeat in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu and the 2027 election

Meanwhile, Deji Adeyanju, a prominent activist and lawyer, has posited that should Tinubu get a second term in 2027, "it will take another 12 years before power comes back to the South".

He advised the southern candidates in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition to have a strategy, negotiate politically, and have a common front.

Adeyanju wrote on his verified Facebook page recently:

"If Tinubu gets a second term in 2027, it will take another 12 years before power comes back to the south. And if a northern candidate wins in 2027, it will take 8 years before power goes back to the south again.

"The southern candidates in the coalition should have a strategy to negotiate politically and have one common front too but will they even agree to work together as one single group. I remember the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, all the southern candidates refused to step down for one person, but Aminu Tambuwal/north stepped down for Atiku Abubakar."

Read more on the 2027 election:

'Tinubu not ordinary, spiritual,' - Ayodele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele said President Tinubu is greater than Obafemi Awolowo.

The foremost cleric asserted that President Tinubu is "more spiritual than" former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng