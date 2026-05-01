The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has suspended Reverend Ifunaya Maduka over allegations of fake miracles and manipulated prophecies

The suspension, signed by Bishop Owen Nwokolo, will last six months without pay and takes immediate effect

The church says Maduka admitted to staging “arrangee miracles and prophecy”, a practice deemed grossly unbecoming of an ordained priest

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has suspended Reverend Ifunaya Maduka, Vicar of St Paul’s Parish, Nteje, in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, following allegations of fake miracles and manipulated prophecies.

The suspension, which took effect immediately, will last for six months without pay. According to the church, Reverend Maduka was found guilty of engaging in “practices grossly unbecoming” of an ordained priest.

Anglican Church suspends Anambra priest over fake miracles and false prophecies. Photo credit: Frans Sellies/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to PUNCH, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, Bishop on the Niger, signed the suspension letter dated April 27. The letter stated that Maduka admitted to staging “arrangee miracles and prophecy” after being confronted with evidence.

Allegations of fake prophecies

The church leadership accused Maduka of paying individuals to act as participants in supposed miracles and prophecies, presenting them as genuine manifestations of God.

The letter read:

“Specifically, credible and verifiable reports have been brought before us alleging that you engaged in arranged and manipulated prophecies by involving persons whom you induced or paid for that purpose, while presenting such acts as genuine prophetic manifestations from God.”

Church’s position on discipline

The Bishop emphasised that such conduct undermines the integrity of the Anglican Communion and misleads the faithful. The letter further noted that Maduka’s actions amounted to deception and could be seen as obtaining money under false pretence.

The suspension order directed Maduka to hand over all church property and vacate the parish premises within four days. A disciplinary panel will be set up within one month to investigate further and determine if additional sanctions are necessary.

Impact on the Diocese

The church stressed that Reverend Maduka’s actions had “brought dishonour to the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, grieved the Holy Spirit, abused sacred trust, ridiculed the image of the Diocese, and given occasion for the enemies of the Church to speak reproachfully against the body of Christ.”

The letter concluded with a prayer for repentance:

“May the Lord have mercy upon you, grant you true repentance, and give you grace to amend your ways and serve Him henceforth with a sincere and faithful heart.”

Bishop Owen Nwokolo enforces discipline as Anglican Communion condemns manipulated miracles. Photo credit: Mtcurado/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Church suspends retired archbishop for having affair

Legit.ng earlier reported that retired archbishop of the Anglican church in Uganda, Stanley Ntagali, has been suspended for allegedly having an affair with a married woman. According to a letter dated Wednesday, January 13, authored by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Reverend Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, he accused the cleric of eating the forbidden fruit with another man's wife, a claim Ntagali acknowledged.

Mugalu said none of the church members was "clean" but noted that the church leaders who went astray must be punished as they were expected to uphold high moral standards. Mugalu said none of the church members was "clean" but noted that the church leaders who went astray must be punished as they were expected to uphold high moral standards.

Source: Legit.ng