Eniola Sisi Alagbo’s husband, Akeem Adesola, has continued to address the public over their leaked video

This was after he took responsibility and offered a sincere apology to his family and religious leaders

However, a new update from the man indicates that there might be trouble going on in their home, leaving many to react

Nigerian herbal seller, Eniola Sisi Alagbo, has become the subject of fresh public concern after her husband, Akeem Adesola, made a heartfelt post online in the middle of their ongoing marriage controversy.

Adesola, who is also an APC chieftain, left many worried when he took to social media with a brief but emotional plea: “Oh Allah, save my wife.”

Sisi Alagbo’s husband breaks silence amid leaked tape uproar. Credit: @eniolasisialagbo

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the avalanche of comments his post generated, Mr Adesola pleaded with his followers to pray for his wife: "Please pray for her"

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a lengthy Facebook post shared on Thursday, April 30, Akeem issued an apology.

This followed reports that he allegedly shared a private bedroom video involving himself, his wife Eniola Sisi Alagbo, and another woman in a group chat before it circulated widely online.

Addressing the controversy, Akeem admitted fault and acknowledged the weight of the situation.

“I write with a deep sense of responsibility and sincere remorse… I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote.

He described the incident as deeply embarrassing, noting that it had affected not just him but also his family, friends, and associates.

“I acknowledge the disappointment, embarrassment, and concern this situation has caused,” he added.

In his message, Akeem extended apologies to multiple groups, including his immediate family, business partners, religious leaders, and supporters.

“To my family, I am truly sorry for the pain and distress this has brought upon you,” he stated.

He also admitted that his actions fell below expected standards, especially from those who looked up to him.

“To my fans and supporters, I deeply regret letting you down.”

Akeem noted that he is using the situation as a turning point in his life.

“I am taking this moment as a period of reflection, learning, and personal growth,” he said, adding that he is committed to making better decisions moving forward.

Before Akeem’s statement, his wife, Sisialagbo, had already addressed the situation in her own emotional post.

“I own my mistakes and I apologize with all sincerity… I am deeply sorry to everyone who felt disappointed in me,” she wrote on Facebook on April 29."

Sisi Alagbo’s husband, Akeem Adesola, takes responsibility for the trending private video. Photos: Eniola Sisialagbo/Akeem Adesola.

Source: Instagram

Netizens show concern over Sisi Alagbo's state

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Musbau Babatunde Oke said:

"I heard she was rushed to the hospital."

Aisha Babako Muhammad said:

"Bro, stop posting. She has mother; let her mother come stay with her. Off your comment section because your mind is spoiled, please, bro."

Olutoyin Bankole said:

"God will definitely safe strengthen her!"

Abdulmumini Salihu Anivbassa said:

"May Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect her for us."

Omoola Olola said:

"Bro, don't write on Facebook again for now, may God keep her."

Adeyemo Oluwaseun Olowosibi said:

"Just pray for forgiveness."

Segun Sege said:

"We all make mistakes. This shall pass."

Oluwabukola Abeni said:

"May Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect her."

Anita Brown blows hot after Davido’s leaked video

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Davido's alleged side chick, Anita Brown, attacked the singer following the recent allegations of his infidelity scandal with another purported side chick.

In her lengthy rant, Anita claimed that many people in the US were unaware that the singer was married.

She asserted that, contrary to popular opinion, Davido was not well-known in the United States.

She stated that he does not share pictures of his wife and children in a way that would make it clear that he is married.

Source: Legit.ng