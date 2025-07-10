Professor Pat Utomi launched a shadow cabinet under the Big Tent Coalition to provide policy alternatives and push for accountability in governance

He declared support for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), calling it a credible, value-driven alternative to Nigeria’s current political structure.

Amid legal threats from the DSS over his opposition efforts, Utomi criticises the suppression of dissent and warns of the dangers of silencing alternative voices

Professor Pat Utomi, a renowned political economist and former presidential candidate, has unveiled a shadow cabinet under his Big Tent Coalition to serve as a credible voice of opposition and offer alternative policy solutions to the federal government.

Speaking in Abuja after a two-day retreat of the coalition, Utomi named members of the shadow cabinet, including Nana Kazaure (Information), Riwang Pam (Security), Nike Omola (Women and Gender Development), and Peter Agada (Infrastructure).

He explained that the initiative is not designed to compete with the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government but to provide expert policy reviews that will help steer the nation in the right direction.

Utomi stresses the need for checks and balances

Utomi emphasised that robust democratic governance requires alternative voices and constructive policy critique.

He criticised the growing trend of lawmakers executing constituency projects, which he said compromises their primary role of oversight and accountability.

"Legislators were not elected to execute projects. Doing so reduces them to mere beggars before the executive.

"The role of the legislature is to provide checks and balances, and that is only possible when there’s room for independent policy review," Utomi said.

Calls for improved security and modern agricultural practices

The professor further criticised the federal government’s handling of major policies, such as the coastal highway project and the country’s agricultural strategy, The Cable reported.

He stated that agriculture must evolve from traditional methods to modern systems that ensure food security.

Utomi also called for the decentralisation of security operations through the introduction of state police, insisting that insecurity remains a major barrier to development in Nigeria.

Declares support for ADC ahead of 2027 elections

Utomi used the opportunity to throw his weight behind the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying the party, backed by a growing coalition of like-minded Nigerians, offers a viable alternative to the current political status quo, Vanguard reported.

"The ADC-led coalition is value-driven and focused on building institutions that serve the people. It is not just a political platform; it’s a movement for a better Nigeria," he said.

DSS lawsuit and earlier threats to silence opposition

Utomi’s declaration comes against the backdrop of an ongoing legal battle with the Department of State Services (DSS), which had earlier sought to declare his shadow cabine unconstitutional.

According to court filings, the DSS accused Utomi of planning to incite unrest through public rallies similar to the 2020 #EndSARS protests. The security agency warned that such actions could threaten national stability if not curtailed.

Utomi, who returned to Nigeria on 6 June after weeks abroad, had expressed disappointment over the government’s attempts to suppress dissent, noting that he may consider self-exile if such trends continue.

Pat Utomi speaks on alleged attempt to overthrow Tinubu’s govt

Previously, Legit.ng reported that economist and political activist Professor Pat Utomi has reacted to the legal action initiated against him by the Department of State Services (DSS) following his decision to form a shadow government.

The DSS, in its suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, said that Utomi’s alleged actions posed a threat to national security and constitutional order.

