As political realignments continue ahead of the 2027 election, observers are keeping an eye on Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso, the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, is a coveted figure whose next move could tilt the scales in the fiercely competitive northern region

If he chooses to align with the ADC coalition led by the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Peter Obi, it will be a gamble

Kano, Kano state - Stakeholders in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition have confirmed that efforts were being made to win Mallam Rabiu Kwankwaso to their corner and secure Kano state’s mega votes in the 2027 election.

As reported on Sunday, July 13, by The Punch, multiple sources in Kwankwaso's party, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), confirmed that both ADC leaders had held several meetings with the ex-Kano state governor and other top NNPP figures.

Rabiu Kwankwaso faces tough decision moment as political heavyweights flood ADC.

The meeting, Legit.ng gathered, was to negotiate potential support for opposition to President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Confirming efforts to win Mallam Kwankwaso over to the ADC camp, Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and opposition figure, said:

“It will be a big advantage if he joins us.”

He added:

“Some people are reaching out to him. I know people are meeting him.

"Obviously, he is welcome (into the ADC coalition) because he is in the category of those who will come with a large number of supporters. Either as Kwankwaso and his supporters or as Kwankwanso and the NNPP. Either way, they are welcome.”

Legit.ng learnt that apart from the ADC, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is also trying to win Kwankwaso over to their party.

'ADC can unseat Tinubu' — Dagogo

Meanwhile, Farah Dagogo, a former house of representatives member and Rivers state governorship aspirant, has said the opposition ADC coalition can dislodge the APC and bring succour to Nigerians in 2027, if internal democracy and unity are prioritised.

Political stakeholder Farah Dagogo, speaks as ADC coalition scrambles for mega votes in key Nigerian states in the 2027 election.

Dagogo told Vanguard in an interview published on Sunday, July 13:

"I believe the coalition being forged within the ADC framework holds significant potential if built on genuine national interest and clear ideological grounding to replicate or even surpass what happened in 2015. The key will lie in cohesion, credibility, and commitment to democratic values.

"The ADC-led coalition has every chance to become a formidable alternative capable of redefining Nigeria’s political landscape."

2027 election: Prophecy on ADC coalition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos, has described the ADC coalition as "divine".

Speaking at the unveiling of the 31st edition of his annual faith-based publication titled ‘Warnings to The Nations', the foremost cleric predicted that the Labour Party's Peter Obi would pull out of the coalition.

