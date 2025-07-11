Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is superior to the former premier of the Western region, late Obafemi Awolowo

Ayodele spoke while addressing newsmen, including Legit.ng journalist in Oke-Afa area of Lagos state

The outspoken cleric explained that President Tinubu belongs to a special breed created by God

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos, has said President Bola Tinubu is greater than Obafemi Awolowo.

Speaking on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at the unveiling of the 31st edition of his annual faith-based publication titled ‘Warnings to The Nations', the foremost cleric asserted that Tinubu is "more spiritual than" former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said:

“Bola Ahmed is more than Chief Late Awolowo. Tinubu is not just an ordinary person. He will still come back one more time, to finish his mission. Tinubu is very spiritual. Apart from the intelligence, he is also very focused; he is a visionary.”

He added:

“Tinubu is more spiritual than Obasanjo.”

'Tinubu's second term not certain' - Ayodele

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2027 election, Ayodele warned President Tinubu not to be assured that he would return for a second term.

The prophet, in his prophecy book, stated that if Tinubu relies on his strength, the newly-formed coalition can bring up surprises that would drown the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while urging the president to act fast before it is too late.

He had earlier advised the coalition, which initially pitched a tent with the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), to move to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the prophecy book. The publication had been compiled in April 2025.

He said:

“The coalition party can bring surprises and fight with the ruling party. This election will go further than what he thinks. Tinubu must act fast. Tinubu should listen now and do what is needed. Do what is imaginable if he wants to win. He must do everything, listen to everything, and work on everything if he wants to win.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele advised President Tinubu to forget about the number of people coming to his party 'because most of them are betrayers'.

His words:

"Tinubu should not think the way it is, as a lot of forces are fighting the ruling party. He must not think it is well. Don't be deceived. He should forget about the number of people coming to his party, forget about people who want to make noise in his party but are betrayers. Three names that must not come out. They want to use six things to destroy Tinubu's government: security, economy, ethnicity, energy, creation of states, employment, and youth development.”

Primate Ayodele warns Donald Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele warned that the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, may be overreaching his presidential powers.

Ayodele explained that 'problematic' Trump may soon begin to target key institutions.

The preacher advised Trump to be careful of his movements, as there may be looming security threats.

