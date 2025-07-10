Bolanle Amina Sarumi-Aliyu (popularly known as BASA) has officially pledged her allegiance to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under the Coalition of Nigeria Political Groups

Legit.ng recalls that about four weeks ago, Sarumi-Aliyu officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in her state of origin, Oyo state, Southwest Nigeria

In a message seen by Legit.ng, Sarumi asked all her loyal followers across Oyo state, both at the local government and ward levels, to, without further delay, team up with the ADC

Ibadan, Oyo state - Ahead of the 2027 election, Bolanle Amina Sarumi, a former governorship aspirant in Oyo state, has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement shared across her known Facebook and X pages on Wednesday, July 9, Sarumi, a former senior special assistant (SSA) on diaspora affairs to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, disclosed that she reached the decision "after deep reflection, extensive consultation, and prayerful consideration".

Recall that in June, Sarumi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In her latest message, Sarumi stated that she decided to join the coalition platform because the "ADC offers us a clean slate—a space to dream again, a platform to build again, a future to own again".

Sarumi's public declaration speech can be read in full below:

"To the dear people of the State, including my leaders,

"All my loyal coordinators at the local and ward levels, resilient youths and courageous women across Nigeria,

"Today the 9th of july 2025 marks a defining moment in my political journey, and in the journey toward the Nigeria we all dream of.

"I, Honourable Bolanle Aminat Sarumi, also fondly known as BASA, officially declare to you today that I have joined the African Democratic Congress — the ADC.

"I do not take this decision lightly. After deep reflection, extensive consultation, and prayerful consideration, I am convinced that the ADC is the political platform that best reflects the vision of a New Nigeria—a Nigeria where good governance thrives, voices are heard, potentials are unlocked, and leadership is people-centered."

The female politician continued:

"I hereby use this platform today to call on all my loyal coordinators across Oyo State—both at the Local Government and Ward levels—to join the ADC en masse. This is the time to stand up and be counted. We have no time to waste. Mobilisation has begun and the movement must grow stronger and louder than ever before.

"I also extend this call to every member of the Nigerian Youth and Women Rescue Mission—from the north to the south, east to the west—let us migrate to ADC state by state. We must unite under a platform that is inclusive, progressive, and willing to take bold steps toward national transformation.

"To the young people watching today: your energy, your ideas, your dreams—they matter. Nigeria needs your voice. Nigeria needs your courage. This is your time to rise, engage, and lead."

Sarumi concluded:

"To the women of Nigeria: our strength is unmatched, our hearts unshaken. It’s time to rewrite the story. Let’s show the world that women are not only the backbone of our homes, but also the architects of national change.

"ADC offers us a clean slate—a space to dream again, a platform to build again, a future to own again. Let us not sit on the sidelines. Let us lead from the front. Let us bring integrity, purpose, and action back into politics. Together, we will build a Nigeria."

