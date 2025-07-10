President Bola Tinubu and the APC's chances in the 2027 election have been threatened by the president's former protege, Rauf Aregbesola

Aregbesola, a former governor and minister under Tinubu's camp, expressed the confidence that the coalition party, ADC, can unseat Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election

The former governor, who was appointed as ADC interim national secretary, told the party's loyalists to remain united to achieve their objectives in 2027

Rauf Aregbesola, the interim national secretary of the coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the former governor of Osun, has expressed the confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu can be defeated in the 2027 election.

Aregbesola, who served as a minister under the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, expressed the confidence that the current government can be unseated if the opposition forces remain united under the coalition platform.

Aregbesola tells ADC how to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 Photo Credit: @raufaregbesola

Source: Twitter

Aregbesola addresses ADC members

The former governor made the claim while speaking at a stakeholders' meeting with the ADC members in Akure, the Ondo state capital, on Thursday, July 10. He added that the ADC was building a progressive-minded coalition of Nigerians to challenge Tinubu and the APC administration.

According to Vanguard, Aregbesola urged the members to put their personal interests aside and remain united. He added that there are multiple elections before them, which include presidential, national assembly and state elections. He stressed that "with unity, we cannot be defeated.”

The former minister disclosed that the coalition party has received significant support from influential opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. He said the two are backing the party to reposition Nigeria in the next election.

"Watch out for propaganda": Aregbesola to ADC members

Aregbesola also informed the party members to watch out for coordinated propaganda from Tinubu's camp, saying such targeted to destabilising the ADC. He urged members to remain focused on their target ahead and not be distracted by internal division or false narrative.

Recall that Aregbesola was a former protege of President Tinubu before he switched political camp. He was appointed as the secretary of the ADC after the Atiku-led coalition movement took over the leadership of the party. Aside from Aregbesola, the movement also appointed former Senate President David Mark as the interim national chairman of the ADC.

Rauf Aregbesola speaks on the 2027 election Photo Credit: @raufaregbesola

Source: Twitter

One of the criticisms against the coalition movement is the fact that virtually all its leaders have presidential ambition and none of them appeared to be ready to surrender their or her's for another. This position was cited by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former spokesperson of the Northern Elders' Forum (NEF).

Atiku denies report to step down

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has denied the report of being told to step down for a southern candidate in the ADC.

The media office of the former vice president made the disclaimer while describing the report as propaganda from the ruling APC.

Atiku explained that there was no time he was called to a meeting to step down for a southern candidate in the newly adopted ADC.

