Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was reportedly invited to the United States Congress following a high-level telephone discussion with a senior American lawmaker

Atiku was said to have accepted the invitation in principle but stated that he would prioritise national engagements in Nigeria before visiting Washington

The development followed claims of a productive exchange and renewed attention on his international political profile ahead of the 2027 elections

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reportedly been invited to the United States Congress following a high-level telephone discussion with a senior American lawmaker.

High-level call leads to congressional invitation

Atiku Reportedly Invited to the US by Congress

Source: UGC

According to a statement shared on social media by Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., the conversation between Atiku and a prominent member of the US Congress led to a formal invitation for a visit to Capitol Hill as the guest of the lawmaker.

The post stated that the invitation was extended during what it described as a productive exchange between both parties.

Atiku accepts invitation but prioritises Nigeria

The former Vice President was said to have accepted the invitation in principle but noted that his immediate focus remains on domestic issues in Nigeria.

“He graciously accepted but made it clear that he is currently needed at home in Nigeria, but will ensure that he visits Congress soon,” the statement read.

The comment was described as reflecting a statesmanlike posture shaped by long years in public service.

Emphasis on leadership and diplomatic relations

The statement further suggested that Atiku’s response reflected qualities associated with experienced global leaders, particularly in relation to diplomatic engagement and governance.

It also referenced expectations of strengthened relations between Nigerian and international institutions through such engagements.

Political comparisons drawn in statement

The post also drew comparisons between Atiku and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, referencing ongoing political tensions and differing leadership styles.

It alleged that recent comments from the Nigerian presidency reflect political frustration, although these claims were not independently verified.

The development comes amid heightened political activity ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, with key political figures increasingly drawing international attention.

Observers note that such engagements, if confirmed, could further shape perceptions of Nigeria’s political landscape on the global stage.

Atiku meets Amaechi

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has concluded a closed-door meeting with former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as political consultations intensify ahead of the 2027 general election.

The meeting, described as strategic, is seen as part of ongoing efforts by key political actors to build alliances and consolidate support ahead of the next electoral cycle. Details of the discussions were not made public, but the engagement is believed to centre on political collaboration and future plans.

Source: Legit.ng