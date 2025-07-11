2027 Election: Cleric Shares Prophetic Revelation, “Let Us Pray”
- Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma shared what he called "powerful and urgent prophetic revelation"
- Prophet Boma stated that the vision concerns Nigeria's 2027 general election, and he decided to unveil it
- This prophecy, he said, "highlights a shocking spiritual insight into the political future of Nigeria
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Ahead of the 2027 election, Prophet Abel Boma has said that although most Gen Zers yearn for a new leader, President Bola Tinubu's successor "will not change the country".
The cleric spoke in a video published on his known YouTube page on Thursday, July 10. The message was seen by Legit.ng.
In his new prophecy, Pastor Boma stated that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has a "hidden influence" in Nigeria's political future.
He said:
“2027 election, let us pray. The election will take us to court. The poll will end in court."
Prophet Abel Boma's video can be watched in full below:
Prophet Ikuru sends message to APC govs
Meanwhile, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the founder of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, has urged all governors with allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide impactful governance ahead of the 2027 election.
Speaking recently in a video shared on his known Facebook page, seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ikuru advised APC governors to prioritise the youths because 'they are the voters'.
He said:
“This is a message to all APC governors. All APC governors should come closer, because I know that most of you will are going to hear what I am going to say.
“2027 is a strategic year. Whether you are Lagos or Edo governor, use your IQ, because there is a plan now, and that plan is to unseat Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. So, all APC governors, you must be very collaborative.”
Amid hardship in Nigeria, the cleric explained that considering President Tinubu may have limited ability to connect with the masses, "the governors have the power to reach out to those people".
He said:
"The country is divided now. The northerners are going out.
"So, all the APC governors, I am calling on you. And the best is to take care of your state people. Your state people need to know your effectiveness on them. Deal with the people; put smiles on the faces of millions in your respective states. Then, 2027, the battle can now be easy.
"Let Nigerians be happy so that you the APC too will be happy in 2027."
Read more on the 2027 election:
- Prominent PDP chieftain joins ADC ahead of 2027 election, "I am convinced"
- 2027 election: APC scribe addresses concerns over Ganduje's sudden resignation
- 2027 election: Dele Momodu mentions 'best ADC presidential candidate'
'Tinubu not an ordinary person'
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos, said President Tinubu is greater than Obafemi Awolowo.
The foremost cleric asserted that Tinubu is "more spiritual than" Obasanjo.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.