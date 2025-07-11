Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma shared what he called "powerful and urgent prophetic revelation"

Prophet Boma stated that the vision concerns Nigeria's 2027 general election, and he decided to unveil it

This prophecy, he said, "highlights a shocking spiritual insight into the political future of Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Ahead of the 2027 election, Prophet Abel Boma has said that although most Gen Zers yearn for a new leader, President Bola Tinubu's successor "will not change the country".

The cleric spoke in a video published on his known YouTube page on Thursday, July 10. The message was seen by Legit.ng.

Prophet Abel Boma speaks on the purported imminent roles of President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Nigerian youths in the 2027 election. Photos credit: @ShittuKole

In his new prophecy, Pastor Boma stated that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has a "hidden influence" in Nigeria's political future.

He said:

“2027 election, let us pray. The election will take us to court. The poll will end in court."

Prophet Abel Boma's video can be watched in full below:

Prophet Ikuru sends message to APC govs

Meanwhile, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the founder of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, has urged all governors with allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide impactful governance ahead of the 2027 election.

Speaking recently in a video shared on his known Facebook page, seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ikuru advised APC governors to prioritise the youths because 'they are the voters'.

He said:

“This is a message to all APC governors. All APC governors should come closer, because I know that most of you will are going to hear what I am going to say.

“2027 is a strategic year. Whether you are Lagos or Edo governor, use your IQ, because there is a plan now, and that plan is to unseat Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. So, all APC governors, you must be very collaborative.”

Amid Bola Tinubu's presidency, Prophet Abel Boma unveils a prophecy on the upcoming 2027 elections in Nigeria. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Amid hardship in Nigeria, the cleric explained that considering President Tinubu may have limited ability to connect with the masses, "the governors have the power to reach out to those people".

He said:

"The country is divided now. The northerners are going out.

"So, all the APC governors, I am calling on you. And the best is to take care of your state people. Your state people need to know your effectiveness on them. Deal with the people; put smiles on the faces of millions in your respective states. Then, 2027, the battle can now be easy.

"Let Nigerians be happy so that you the APC too will be happy in 2027."

'Tinubu not an ordinary person'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos, said President Tinubu is greater than Obafemi Awolowo.

The foremost cleric asserted that Tinubu is "more spiritual than" Obasanjo.

