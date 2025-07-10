A respected traditionalist, famed for accurately predicting Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, has made a new forecast for 2027

In a widely shared video, his oracle declared that President Bola Tinubu will not secure a second term, instead naming Atiku Abubakar as the next Nigerian leader

The spiritual prediction has stirred fresh debate on the role of indigenous practices in the nation’s political landscape

A traditionalist known for correctly predicting the outcome of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election has made headlines once again, claiming that incumbent President Bola Tinubu will not secure victory in the 2027 polls.

Instead, the spiritual practitioner declared that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will emerge as the next leader of the nation.

2027 Election: Traditionalist with Unique Oracle Predicts Who Will Become the Next President. Photo credit: officialABAT/AAtiku/PeterObi/X

Source: Facebook

See the video below:

Unique oracle forecasts Tinubu’s 2027 loss

In a viral video circulating online, the traditionalist conducted a spiritual reading using his revered oracle.

Known for his previous prediction of the 2023 election result, the man invoked his oracle for guidance on Nigeria’s future leadership. The spiritual tool allegedly signalled a political shift on the horizon.

“I want to ask oracle now so that I will know who will emerge as the next president come the 2027 election in Nigeria,” he said in the footage. “Oracle showed Tinubu will not win the next tenure. Oracle says Tinubu will not win the next tenure even if many people joined APC. Oracle says Atiku will be the next president of Nigeria.”

The prediction has sparked a wave of social media reactions, particularly from political observers, supporters, and critics of both figures.

While some view the traditionalist’s claims as symbolic or speculative, others consider it a meaningful spiritual intervention in Nigeria’s ever-dynamic political landscape.

While official campaigning for the 2027 election has yet to begin, predictions such as these contribute to early speculation and shifting alliances within Nigeria’s major political parties. With Tinubu currently serving his first term and Atiku maintaining influence in the opposition, the oracle’s claim adds a curious layer to future electoral expectations.

As political developments unfold, many will be watching to see whether this forecast proves as accurate as the traditionalist’s previous predictions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng