Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has joined the league of opposition governors who endorsed the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

This is as the southeast governor disclosed that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), a leading opposition party in the southeast, has officially adopted the president as its 2027 presidential candidate.

2027 Election: APGA promises to work with APC

According to Vanguard, the governor emphasised that APGA and the president's party, All Progressives Congress (APC), would work together, adding that the two political parties shared a common belief in progressivism.

Governor Soludo announced the resolution of the party at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the Anambra state capital, during the president's working visit to the state on Thursday, May 8, adding that “Progressives are working together.”

How many opposition governors endorsed Tinubu?

While some governors have been reportedly supporting Tinubu behind the camera, Soludo will be the second opposition governor who publicly endorsed the second term ambition of the president after Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom.

Speaking at the flag-off of the Akwa Ibom section of the Lagos to Calabar highway, Governor Eno maintained that Tinubu cannot start the project and leave it uncompleted. He added that he and the people of the South-South state are solidly behind him and that they will support him.

How many opposition states did Tinubu visit?

President Tinubu's visit to Anambra will be the third state under the control of the opposition party in the year 2025. So far, the president has commissioned projects in all three southeast states under the opposition parties.

The president had visited Abia, the only state under the control of the Labour Party in Nigeria. While Abia's visit was on February 27, 2024, the president visited Enugu in January 2025, another southeast state under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

How Tinubu tackles Atiku's coalition calls

This is coming amid a call for a coalition to defeat Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, has been championing the call for the coalition to sack Tinubu in the next general election.

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, who recently dumped the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has been described as a place-holder for Atiku in his new political party.

