The Agbelebu Solidarity Forum has asked the APC NWC to dismiss a petition reportedly filed by Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi over the Agege Constituency I House of Assembly primary election

The group argued that the complaint lacks merit, violates party procedures and does not reflect evidence from the primary exercise

The solidarity forum also urged party members to prioritise unity and allow internal mechanisms to resolve disputes

Agege, Lagos state - A political group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has urged the party's National Working Committee (NWC) to dismiss a petition challenging the outcome of the recently concluded House of Assembly primary election in Agege Constituency I, describing the complaint as baseless and contrary to party procedures.

The Agbelebu Solidarity Forum, through its director general, Jamiu Ademosu, said the petition allegedly submitted by APC aspirant Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi was an attempt to distort facts surrounding the primary election and create division within the party.

Agbelebu Solidarity Forum asks the APC NWC to dismiss a petition reportedly filed by Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi over the Agege House of Assembly primary. Photos: ASF, X/@ganiyu_egunjobi

Source: UGC

The group maintained that the petition lacked merit and failed to comply with established mechanisms for resolving disputes arising from party primaries.

"The truth remains unchanged. No amount of misinformation, propaganda or political grandstanding can alter the facts," the forum said in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

Battle over legitimacy of primary election

The dispute highlights growing tensions within the APC in Agege following the party's internal selection process ahead of future electoral contests.

According to the forum, only authorised organs of the APC possess the power to declare and affirm results of primary elections, arguing that no aspirant or supporter can independently claim victory outside the party's recognised procedures.

The group said the APC Constitution and nomination guidelines provide clear channels for aggrieved aspirants to seek redress, warning that public campaigns and media pressure should not replace internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

It argued that the petition failed to satisfy the minimum requirements expected of a formal complaint and was inconsistent with provisions of the party's constitution and nomination guidelines.

Questions raised over voting figures

The forum also challenged figures that emerged from the primary election, insisting that available evidence showed significant participation by party members across several wards.

According to the group, video recordings and reports from the exercise contradict some of the figures that have been circulated since the primary was concluded.

It further claimed that incidents witnessed during the collation process at the local government secretariat raised concerns about how some disputed results were announced.

The forum alleged that reports of pressure and intimidation directed at collation officials, if verified, would undermine the credibility of the figures being promoted by those contesting the outcome of the exercise.

Forum calls for APC unity

Beyond the dispute, the forum appealed to party members to avoid actions that could deepen divisions within the APC in Agege.

It urged stakeholders to place the party's interests above personal ambitions and warned against activities that could encourage anti-party conduct or sow disaffection among members.

The group said it would present documentary materials, video evidence and other information relating to the conduct of the primary election to relevant party organs when required.

Expressing confidence in the APC leadership, the forum said it expected the National Working Committee to examine all submissions before reaching a decision guided by fairness, party rules and due process.

The forum ultimately called on the NWC to reject the petition and focus on preserving the unity and integrity of the ruling party.

Primaries: Tinubu sends message to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called for unity, discipline and sportsmanship as the APC conducted its primary elections across the country ahead of the 2026/2027 election cycle.

In a nationwide message sent to party members, the president described the primaries as a crucial test of the party’s cohesion, warning against bitterness and internal divisions.

Tinubu said the ruling party was founded on progressive ideals, consensus-building and selfless leadership, stressing that the ongoing primaries should reinforce those values rather than weaken them.

Source: Legit.ng