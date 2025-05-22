Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the APC national summit in Abuja, moved a motion endorsing President Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 election

The endorsement was unanimously supported by National Assembly leaders, including the House Speaker and Deputy Senate President

Akpabio mocked the PDP following the recent gale of defections and maintained that despite the current economic realities, Tinubu has performed well and deserved to be re-elected in office

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The leaders of both the Senate and the House of Representatives have expressed their full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term, stating that the country is currently on a path of growth and progress.

Senate, House of Reps leaders endorsed Tinubu as Nigeria's next president in 2027. Photo credit: National Assembly

Source: Facebook

Tinubu endorsed for 2027 by Senate, House of Reps

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who moved the motion on Thursday, May 22, during the APC National Summit at the State House banquet hall in Abuja, acknowledged that the 2023 election posed significant challenges for President Tinubu.

Joined by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, among others, Akpabio expressed optimism about the future.

He predicted that Tinubu would secure even more states in the 2027 elections, stating that he sees a clear shift in momentum in the President’s favour.

Concerns rise for LP's Peter Obi and PDP's Atiku as the Senate and House of Reps Leadership back Tinubu for a second term. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He stated:

“If this President has done well, isn’t it our responsibility to say so? And if he hasn’t done well, isn’t it also our duty to serve him a notice of impeachment?

“We are not giving him a notice of impeachment. We are giving him a notice that it was difficult for him in 2023. But in 2027, I see everything turning around. I see things changing. The number of states that are coming to join you is growing.”

NASS mock PDP, insists Tinubu deserves second term ticket

As reported by The Punch, Akpabio remarked that despite the challenges, President Tinubu is actively working to reposition Nigeria.

The Senate President stated that with opposition parties, particularly the PDP, in disarray, President Tinubu should be re-elected in 2027 as the sole candidate.

“All other political parties are in disarray. I went to my state and saw the PDP’s umbrella,it had over 100 holes. Very soon, you will hear the news, though it’s not my place to announce it. But I know the National Chairman has already hinted at it, everything (political structure) in the South-South has collapsed in your favour.”

Read more about Tinubu, 2027 election here:

2027 presidency: APC govs endorse Tinubu as party’s sole candidate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that all APC governors on Thursday, endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the sole candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 presidential election.

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo state and chairman of the forum, announced the decision on Thursday, May 22, at the APC summit in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, Uzodimma stated that the governors were united in their support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng