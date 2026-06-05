Ashabi Simple, Portable’s baby mama, has shared a video in which she appeared to send a message to someone she did not name

In the video, she used Adekunle Gold’s song My Life , prompting many fans to speculate about its meaning in the comments section

Some followers boldly tagged the person they believed she was referring to and did not hold back in expressing their opinions

Nollywood actress Omobolarinde Akinyanju, better known as Ashabi Simple, one of the baby mamas of controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has shared a video.

The mother of two and her baby daddy reportedly fell out a few months ago, with the actress allegedly having him arrested after claiming he assaulted her siblings.

Reactions as Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple, shares cryptic post amid fallout with singer. Photo credit@ashabisimple/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Ashabi was seen sitting with her tablet while singing along to Adekunle Gold's song, My Life.

She accompanied the video with a cryptic message in which she referred to someone as an "ex-convict." She also questioned why the person kept calling her "Pami Baby."

Ashabi further urged the individual to move on, stating that it was the best thing for both of them.

Fans tag Portable to baby mama, Ashabi Simple's video. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Ashabi Simple rocks matching outfit with tablet

The actress wore a lovely baby pink outfit that matched the colour of her tablet while vibing to Adekunle Gold's My Life. The song's lyrics appeared to align with the message she shared in the post.

Reacting to the video, some fans joked that Ashabi was no longer the "simple" person they once knew. Others celebrated her glow-up and expressed happiness that she was doing well after the reported breakup.

Several followers tagged her ex-lover, Portable, in the comments and criticised him over his alleged treatment of his baby mama. They also speculated that Ashabi's message was directed at the singer, with many laughing at and discussing the wording of her post.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Ashabi Simple's post

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress as she addressed an unnamed person. Here are comments below:

@lmd_fashion_store shared:

"My Ashabi is not Simple again. Anyways, you are beautiful, sis."

@ashabiofficial said:

"Ashabi o simple mo o."

@ lejire1805 wrote:

"And to think this is the starting point of God's goodness in your life. Only she who has walked that path will fully understand that nobody is indispensable.".

@buolaoluwa reacted:

"I know that’s right!!!! He tried so hard to intimidate you with all those empty noises and the doormat he got at home with chicken brain always fall for such praises knowing he had stepped out in 2milisecond to sez any random…you winning and he mad cos he hates seeing you happy!!!don’t look back cos you are the tea and he is ghetto famous."

Ashabi Simple opens up about being Portable's wife

Legit.ng had reported that Ashabi Simple granted an interview where she talked about her relationship with the singer.

She stated that she was afraid when she started dating Portable because she felt a lot of people would taunt her.

The actress said that her husband has been trying and he had promised to do more for her. She added that she was happy with the singer.

Source: Legit.ng