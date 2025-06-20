Southeast governors, including Governor Alex Otti of Abia state, have been urged to support President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, made this call when he visited Abia state, met with Governor Otti to inspect some federal government projects that will be commissioned by Tinubu later this year

Umahi, who claimed that all the governors of the southeast are standing with the president, explained how the region will benefit from Tinubu's leadership

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, has pleaded with Governor Alex Otti of Abia state and the entire South East to, irrespective of party affiliation, stand with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The minister of works, Dave Umahi, has urged Governor Alex Otti of Abia state and the Igbos to support President Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Umahi seeks Otti, South East support for Tinubu

Umahi made this plea on Thursday, June 19, during a visit to Otti in his office, following an inspection of ongoing federal road projects in the state projects expected to be inaugurated by the president later in 2025.

Umahi, who appreciated the good and long standing relationship between Tinubu and Otti, noted that the president is doing many projects in the South East region, stating:

“We have every reason as Ndigbo and people of the South-East, irrespective of party affiliation, to stand with this man (President Tinubu) who is standing with the Southeast to rewrite our history and relaunch us into the mainstream of the federal government.

“So, I will not preach to you about support for the President because you have been the President’s very good friend, even before I came to know the President, and I am happy that you have so much love for him. And, without speaking for you, I will beat my chest to say that all the governors of Southeast are standing with the President.”

Governor Alex Otti and his counterparts in the southeast have ben urged to support President Tinubu to pave the way for more dividends of democracy in the region. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, Umahi commended Otti for reconstructing federal roads in the state and delivering quality road projects stating:

“I didn’t want to tell you, and you didn’t know that I was coming, but I am here principally to secretly look at some of our projects in Abia state that we want to commission by December 2025.

“I commend you very highly, and it is only the President, the man of infrastructure, that will be qualified to commission that project.”

Responding, Otti reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborating with the federal government in delivering key infrastructural projects that would positively impact the lives of the people, The Punch reported.

“I want to reassure you that we will work with the Federal Government and ensure that we work together and collaboratively for the benefit of our people,” Otti stated.

Read more about Umahi, 2027 here:

Umahi calls Tinubu "Joseph the dreamer"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of Works praised President Tinubu’s courage and vision, likening him to the biblical Joseph for his commitment to infrastructure development.

Umahi revealed that Tinubu revived a 47-year-old road project first conceived under Shehu Shagari, describing the initiative as a symbol of national unity.

Umahi commended Tinubu for positive economic indicators, including GDP growth and improved foreign exchange, citing World Bank remarks that Nigeria is no longer in debt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng