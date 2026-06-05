Nigerians relying on motorcycle transport are paying more as intra-city travel costs continue to rise

A new report from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the average Okada fare increased

Motorcycle transport costs were highest in the South-West region, followed by the South-East region

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The average transport fare paid on motorcycle (Okada) transportation stood at N1,035.69 in April 2026, representing an increase of 3.12% compared to N1,004.34 recorded in March 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 56.20% from N663.06 in April 2025, reflecting sustained pressure on intra-city transport costs.

Adamawa remains cheapest for motorcycle transport in April 2026 Photo: NBS

Source: Facebook

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its transport fare watch report for April 2026.

Similarly, Kaduna State recorded the highest motorcycle transport fare in April 2026 at N1,690.91, followed by Lagos at N1,590.87 and Abia at N1,560.45.

Conversely, Adamawa recorded the lowest fare at N730.24, followed by Akwa Ibom at N740.88 and Kebbi at N769.45.

On a regional basis, commuters in the South-West paid the highest average okada fare at N1,145.77, followed by the South-East at N1,084.10, while the North-Central recorded the lowest at N963.01.

10 highest states (journey by motorcycle per drop)

Kaduna: N1,690.91 Lagos: N1,590.87 Abia: N1,560.45 Yobe: N1,396.76 Ogun: N1,334.60 Rivers: N1,250.83 Imo: N1,200.62 Borno: N1,180.85 Cross river: N1,155.84 Ondo: N1,150.50

10 lowest states (journey by motorcycle per drop)

Adamawa: N730.24 Akwa ibom: N740.88 Kebbi: N769.45 Sokoto: N800.05 Anambra: N810.24 Edo: N839.85 Enugu: N860.45 Ekiti: N870.71 Niger: N880.71 Bauchi: N880.98

Motorcycle transport becomes costlier for Nigerian commuters Photo: JohnnyGreig

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria spends N146 billion to import motorcycles

Meanwhile, data from NBS showed that Nigeria spent N146.11 billion on motorcycle importation despite the several manufacturing plants in-country as well as a ban on the use of motorcycles in several states across the country, following security and safety concerns, Vanguard reports.

The NBS report stated:

“Manufactured goods mainly imported were ‘Motorcycles and cycles fitted with auxiliary motor, petrol fuel, capacity >50<250cc, CKD’ imported from India valued at N146.11 billion.”

NRC releases amount Nigerians spent on train transportation

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) recorded a decline in passenger revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total revenue collected from passengers during the period stood at N1.6 billion, representing a 16.3% drop from the N1.92 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The report also showed that the number of passengers carried by rail declined by 9.32% to 940,476 in Q4 2025, down from 1,037,113 in the same period of 2024.

Source: Legit.ng