Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has declared that all governors from the Southeast region of Nigeria are firmly supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaking in a feature commemorating President Tinubu's second year in office, Umahi highlighted the ongoing transformation across the Southeast under the Tinubu administration

The minister explained why Labour Party's Peter Obi should join Tinubu's ahead of the 2027 election

State House, Abuja - Minister of Works Senator David Umahi said all the governors in the Southeast region are supporting President Bola Tinubu and urged the undecided, such as former governor Peter Obi, to join the train.

He also said a section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is nearing completion and that users will have to pay a toll starting in December.

"All southeast govs are backing Tinubu," Umahi shares why

Senator Umahi made this disclosure in a feature interview for an upcoming State House documentary marking President Tinubu's second anniversary.

The minister's assertions were contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, on Thursday, May 20, 2025.

According to Umahi, all South East governors support President Bola Tinubu's administration, regardless of their political affiliations.

According to the minister, the South East is witnessing a new wave of federal attention and infrastructure development under President Tinubu.

"The Igbo man is enterprising and blessed with God-given wisdom. What Ndi Igbo seek is fairness, Nigeria that treats every zone equally. That is what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing."

He noted that while cries of marginalisation used to dominate conversations in the South East, the current administration has made significant progress in addressing long-standing concerns about infrastructure and appointments.

"All the governors in the South East, regardless of party affiliation, are working with the President. We're even planning a summit to bring together all South-East leaders to endorse the President for the 2027 elections formally."

Umahi: Peter Obi, opposition should join us for the progress of southeast

Senator Umahi urged key regional opposition figures to align with the president for the greater good of the South East.

Umahi specifically appealed to Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer to prioritise regional progress over political rivalry and work alongside the Tinubu administration ahead of the 2027 election.

"Leadership is not about self—it's about the people. If someone else is already doing what you would have done for your people, support him. I call on my brother, His Excellency Peter Obi, to join us and work with Mr. President.

"He must be part of this summit where we will collectively endorse President Tinubu for the 2027 election. I say it boldly: the South East is happy with the President," Umahi said.

