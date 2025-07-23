The PDP has been rocked by a major defection crisis as three House of Representatives members dumped the party for the APC on Wednesday, July 23

Akin Alabi, a federal lawmaker from Ibadan, the Oyo state capital and chieftain of the APC, shared the joy of the development in a social media post

Two of the three lawmakers are from Osun State, while the other one is the former speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun

It was a dramatic moment on Wednesday, July 23, when three House of Representatives members dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akin Alabi, a federal lawmaker from Ibadan, the Oyo state capital and chieftain of the APC, announced the development in a social media post, while expressing gladness about the lawmakers' moves to the ruling party.

List of Reps members who dumped PDP

Alabi explained that Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro, the lawmaker from Ife in Osun state, dumped the PDP for the APC during plenary on Wednesday. He further disclosed that Ajilesoro's counterpart from Ilesha, also in Osun State, Omirin Emmanuel Olusanya, had also joined the ruling party.

The third House of Representatives member who dumped the PDP for the APC during plenary on Wednesday was the former speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and the lawmaker representing the Esan Central/West/Igueben Federal Constituency in the state, Marcus Onobun.

Alabi's tweet reads in part:

"Their defection brings the total number of PDP lawmakers who joined the APC on Wednesday to three. This wave of movement reflects a growing alignment with the progressive vision spearheaded by our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR."

Four senators dump PDP for APC

This happened on the same day that Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the defection of four senators from the PDP to the APC. Akpabio reads the defection letters of the senators during plenary. They cited irreconcilable differences in the leading opposition PDP as the reasons for their defection.

After reading the letter, Akpabio directed that the letters should be documented by the Clerk of the Senate. The decamping senators are Senators Francis Fadahunsi, Osun East and Oluwole Olubiyi, Osun Central. Others are Senators Aniekan Bassey, Akwa Ibom North East and Samson Ekong, Akwa Ibom South.

With the development, the new composition of the Senate showed that the APC now has 73 senators, 26 still remain in the PDP, the Labour Party has one, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has two. The New Nigeria Peoples Party and the All Progressive Grand Alliance have one senator each.

Akwa Ibom APC leaders visit Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has played host to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the presidential villa on Friday, July 18.

The presidency announced the visit in a tweet, adding that Governor Eno is now the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Eno recently dumped the PDP for the APC, becoming the second of his kind within two months to months.

