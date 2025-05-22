President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received major backing ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Amid early moves to unseat the president, APC governors from the northern and other regions in Nigeria, have supported Tinubu's second term in office

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) led by Imo state governor Hope Uzodimma has officially backed Tinubu's re-election, citing one major reason

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - All governors under the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have officially endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 presidential election.

APC governors endorse Tinubu as party's flagbearer for the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo state and chairman of the forum, announced the decision on Thursday, May 22, at the APC summit in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, Uzodimma stated that the governors were united in their support for Tinubu’s re-election bid, The Cable reported.

Uzodimma asserted thus:

“That for Nigeria to get to her destination faster in prosperity, that the president should be used and adopted as our flag bearer for 2027 presidential election, for a second term in office.”

“That the governors produced by our All Progressives Congress are hereby charged to take responsibility to market our federal government policies, occupy the political space in their domains, and take responsibility for winning all elections in their states come 2027.

“It is therefore my humble pleasure, with total humility, to Almighty God to move that this August assembly adopt and concur the position of progressive governors that Mr President carries our flag 2027 and governors take responsibility for delivering this mandate. I so move as a motion.”

All 22 APC governors have declared support for Tinubu's re-election bid despite moves to unseat the president. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna state, seconded the motion, declaring support for Tinubu’s re-election.

“I rise to second the motion as ably moved by the chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, the governor of Imo state, His Excellency, Hope Uzodimma, that this August gathering pass a vote of confidence on our able and amiable president, as a sole candidate of APC come 2027 general election,” he said.

Similarly, APC governors from the north-central geopolitical zone had passed a vote of confidence in Tinubu’s administration on Wednesday, May 21.

Source: Legit.ng