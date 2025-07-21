Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson for the New Democratic Frontiers (NDF), has sent a crucial message to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) regarding its 2027 presidential ticket

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi mentioned the region the leadership of the ADC should zone its presidential ticket to, ahead of the 2027 election

As the moves to unseat President Bola Tinubu intensify, Akinniyi mentioned the implication of a southern candidate emerging as the ADC's flagbearer in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson for the New Democratic Frontiers (NDF), has explained why a southern candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), including Peter Obi, cannot defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Political analyst Dare Glintstone Akinniyi speaks with Legit.ng on the possibility of Tinubu defeating ADC's southern presidential candidate in2027. Photo credit: Aso Villa

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that the ADC confirmed that the coalition party will hold a fair primary to select its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

He stressed that no individual, including Atiku Abubakar or the Labour Party’s flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, would be given preferential treatment.

In a twist, Peter Obi urged the African Democratic Congress to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the south to promote unity and fairness.

But speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Sunday, July 20, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi maintained that no southern candidate can defeat Tinubu because he is the incumbent.

He recalled how Tinubu floored Atiku and Peter Obi, during the 2023 presidential election and urged the leadership of the African Democratic Congress to allow Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi run on a joint ticket o save Nigeria in 2027.

Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"Who in the South can defeat a sitting President like Bola Ahmed Tinubu? Governor Seyi Makinde or Peter Obi? If he can defeat the closest southern candidate [Peter Obi] in 2023 with over 2.5 million votes when he was contesting as an aspirant, talk more of now when he is an incumbent.

"I think the best outing will be to have all the opposition parties [all together] against President Tinubu. Just as there was a merger of major opposition parties and leaders pre-2025, against the then-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. The coalition should save us precious time and resources by having both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi on the same ticket, if they are really serious about saving Nigeria."

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi explains why the Atiku-led ADC coalition should not give its 2027 presidential ticket to a southern candidate including Peter Obi. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Northern candidate is most viable - Akinniyi

Speaking further, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson for the New Democratic Frontiers (NDF), explained the importance of the ADC fielding a northern candidate to challenge Tinubu and the ruling APC in the 2027 elections.

Akinniyi mentioned the implication of a southern candidate emerging as the ADC's 2027 presidential aspirant and added:

"Looking at the 2023 presidential election results, you will know that no southern candidate can defeat President Tinubu. It will take a stronger northern candidate to poll at least 70-80% of the Northern Votes and square up down south with not less than 30-35%."

"Tinubu will defeat any southern candidate by 2 pm on election day. Strategically, a northern candidate is the most viable alternative to counter Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar is the top contender.

"The forecast for APC is simply pushing pressure on the ADC to produce a southern candidate and that will be a sure and convincing pathway to their victory in 2027. They are looking up to this anxiously and that is why they have rolled out attacks and sponsored campaigns against the likely emergence of Atiku Abubakar's candidature.

"If the coalition decides to present a southern candidate, it will be a walk in the park for APC and Tinubu will win overwhelmingly in 2027. It's clear and that is why you see APC having sleepless nights, doing everything possible to sow a seed of discord in the coalition — especially not to present Atiku Abubakar because he remains their nightmare."

Read more about 2027 here:

PDP confirms moves to bring Obi back

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commenced moves to bring back Peter Obi, into its fold.

This came days after the former vice president Atiku Abubakar resigned from the PDP, citing irreconcilable differences within the party.

In a trending interview, the deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, explained why Peter Obi must return to the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng