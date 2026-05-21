The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified Kashim Musa Tumsah from Yobe State gubernatorial primaries set for May 25, 2026

Tumsah accepted the APC's decision, citing nomination concerns from non-financial party members

The APC primary election for the Yobe state governorship seat is scheduled for Monday, May 25, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Damaturu, Yobe State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified Kashim Musa Tumsah from the Yobe State gubernatorial primaries.

The APC governorship primary is scheduled for Monday, May 25, 2026.

Kashim Tumsah accepts APC's decision on disqualification from Yobe guber primary. Photo credit: @idris_senator

Source: Twitter

Tumsah said the APC screening committee refused to clear him over issues related to his nomination by mostly non-financial members of the party.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tumsah made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Damaturu, the state capital

“I received with extreme sadness the news that I have not been cleared by the APC screening committee due to my nomination, mostly by non-financial members of our great party.”

Tumsah, a lawyer and diplomat, accepted the party’s decision after consulting with his family, supporters, and party stakeholders.

“After due consultation with my family, supporters, and APC national and state stakeholders, I have decided to accept the decision of the party in good faith as the will of Allah, with the strong belief that Allah’s timing is always right.”

The gubernatorial aspirant appreciated his supporters and followers for the “exciting journey.”

Tumsah further stated that the “KMT movement” would continue its support and interventions across communities in Yobe state.

“Throughout this campaign, we have demonstrated to the citizenry that a new kind of people-centric politics is possible.”

He also urged APC members to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid and whoever emerges as the APC Yobe governorship candidate.

APC disqualifies 65 Fubara loyalists

Recall that the APC National Working Committee released the final list for Rivers State House of Assembly primaries, clearing 33 Wike-aligned aspirants.

A total of 65 aspirants linked to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Tonye Cole were disqualified from participating in the exercise.

The party maintained the screening committee’s earlier recommendations despite appeals from affected aspirants.

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APC publishes disqualified House of Reps aspirants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the APC released the names of House of Representatives aspirants disqualified from participating in its 2027 primary elections across several states.

Ondo and Rivers states recorded the highest number of aspirants marked “not cleared” during the APC screening exercise.

The party did not provide reasons for the disqualification of affected aspirants ahead of the National Assembly primaries.

Source: Legit.ng