Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele said "northern elites are desperate to remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at all costs"

Primate Ayodele urged the 16th and current president of Nigeria to beware of ‘sycophants’ ahead of the 2027 election

The outspoken cleric asked President Tinubu to "seek the face of God and man for his election bid" in the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Oke-Afa, Lagos state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Tinubu of alleged plans by northern elites to democratically unseat the incumbent Nigerian leader in the 2027 election.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, shared with Legit.ng on Monday, July 21, Primate Ayodele stated that there are desperate moves to remove the president at all costs due to his economic policies and purported hardship in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele says President Bola Tinubu and the APC should not get carried away by the recent defections to their party. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

2027 election: Ayodele counsels Tinubu

The influential cleric asked Tinubu not to take the opposition for granted, adding that the coalition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is not a party that should be downplayed "because they will follow the spiritual path of ‘Emilokan’ except the president makes adjustments".

Primate Ayodele said:

“The northern elites are desperate to remove Tinubu at all costs. He needs to improve his economic policies, and he needs to reduce the price of things. He should not think he has gotten a second term; everywhere is tense with bad news, and people are cursing his government, but he hasn’t seen it.

“People are doing a lot of things, and he is taking it for granted. Tinubu should look at ADC beyond the physical, because the way 'Emilokan' was presented is the same way ADC is presented. If care isn’t taken, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be knocked out if the president doesn’t make a lot of adjustments.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele called on Tinubu not to depend on certain people around him, whom he describes as ‘sycophants’, because they will make him lose the 2027 presidential election.

Also, Primate Ayodele warned President Tinubu to take his health seriously, as "he would be deceived by some political apologists."

He said:

“Nigerians are not happy, things are difficult for people, and if Tinubu depends on these sycophants, he will lose. Some of the northerners are not with Tinubu again.

“He must also watch his health and do what will make people admire him. The love isn’t there anymore; there is hate everywhere, but he may not see it. He will be deceived by his political apologists, and most of these governors are just playing politics with Tinubu; some of them will even lose their second-term ambitions too.”

Primate Ayodele urges President Tinubu to seek divine wisdom ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Additionally, Primate Ayodele asked the president to seek the face of God and that of man for his re-election bid because ideas and strategies will fail him. He urged Tinubu to seek divine intervention while reiterating his earlier warning about the next national chairman of the APC.

The preacher concluded:

“The president needs to seek the face of God and man for his election bid. There are people who want his system to crash. Ideas and strategies will fail; no one should be trusted because the majority of those singing hosanna to him today will crucify him tomorrow, and this is why he needs to be careful about who becomes the national chairman of his party.

“There are several things that can make Tinubu lose this election, except that he seeks divine intervention. It is only magic that can make Tinubu have a second term with all that I am seeing already. He needs to take everything very seriously."

Read more of Primate Ayodele's prophecies:

Ayodele speaks on new APC members

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 election, Primate Ayodele warned President Tinubu against some of his appointments and governors decamping to the APC from other parties.

Primate Ayodele warned President Tinubu to be careful, as his opponents will use insecurity to disrupt his second-term ambition.

He also claimed that there are people within the presidency who are behind the insecurity, including those in the Aso Rock Villa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng