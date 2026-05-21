APC Primaries: List of 7 Serving Governors Who Have Emerged as Senatorial Candidates
- Seven serving governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge as senatorial candidates for the 2027 elections
- Notable governors include Abdullahi Sule, Hope Uzodimma, and Dapo Abiodun from various regions
- The APC primary elections concluded on May 18, 2026, signalling key political shifts ahead
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - No fewer than seven serving governors have emerged as senatorial candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the exercise.
The ruling APC concluded senatorial primary elections on Monday, May 18, 2026, in several states ahead of the 2027 general elections.
As reported by TheCable, the state governors are from different regions of the country.
7 governors emerge as APC senatorial candidates
- Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, is contesting for Nasarawa North
- Gombe state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, is contesting for Gombe North
- Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, is contesting for Imo West
- Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, is contesting for Ogun East
- Adamawa state governor, Umaru Fintiri, is contesting for Adamawa North
- Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is contesting for Kwara Central
- Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, is contesting for Yobe East
Meanwhile, no fewer than 51 serving senators have so far secured APC tickets to seek re-election in 2027.
Ex-Kaduna governor clinches APC senatorial ticket
Recall that Mukhtar Ramalan Yero won the APC Senatorial ticket for Kaduna North.
Yero called for unity among members of the ruling party after his primary election victory on Monday, May 18, 2026.
The former Kaduna state governor vowed to represent the people of the senatorial district positively ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Read more stories on APC senatorial primaries:
- 2027 Elections: Full List of Senators Bidding Goodbye to Senate and Why
- APC Senatorial Primaries: List of Powerful Senators Who Lost Return Ticket
- APC Primaries: 70 Senators, Reps Lose Return Tickets
- APC Senatorial Primaries: List of Powerful Senators Who Lost Return Ticket
- APC State Assembly Primaries: List of Top Losers Emerges
- APC Assembly Primaries: Full List of Winners Across States Emerges
- 2027 Elections: Former Commissioner Emerges APC Senatorial Candidate
- Full List: Winners and Losers of APC Senatorial Primaries Emerge
Yahaya Bello secures APC senatorial ticket
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Yahaya Bello won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Kogi Central Senatorial District with 72,349 votes.
The former Kogi state governor's closest rival, Ibrahim Yakubu Adoke, received only 315 votes.
The APC primary election results were announced by Returning Officer Dr Sadiq Mohammed on Monday, May 18, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.