Seven serving governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge as senatorial candidates for the 2027 elections

Notable governors include Abdullahi Sule, Hope Uzodimma, and Dapo Abiodun from various regions

The APC primary elections concluded on May 18, 2026, signalling key political shifts ahead

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than seven serving governors have emerged as senatorial candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the exercise.

The ruling APC concluded senatorial primary elections on Monday, May 18, 2026, in several states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

All Progressives Congress selects 7 governors as senate hopefuls for 2027. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun/Sule Abdullahi/Hope Uzodinma

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, the state governors are from different regions of the country.

7 governors emerge as APC senatorial candidates

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, is contesting for Nasarawa North

Gombe state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, is contesting for Gombe North

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, is contesting for Imo West

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, is contesting for Ogun East

Adamawa state governor, Umaru Fintiri, is contesting for Adamawa North

Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is contesting for Kwara Central

Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, is contesting for Yobe East

Meanwhile, no fewer than 51 serving senators have so far secured APC tickets to seek re-election in 2027.

Ex-Kaduna governor clinches APC senatorial ticket

Recall that Mukhtar Ramalan Yero won the APC Senatorial ticket for Kaduna North.

Yero called for unity among members of the ruling party after his primary election victory on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The former Kaduna state governor vowed to represent the people of the senatorial district positively ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Read more stories on APC senatorial primaries:

Yahaya Bello secures APC senatorial ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Yahaya Bello won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Kogi Central Senatorial District with 72,349 votes.

The former Kogi state governor's closest rival, Ibrahim Yakubu Adoke, received only 315 votes.

The APC primary election results were announced by Returning Officer Dr Sadiq Mohammed on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng