Naira Marley and Fuji legend KWAM 1’s daughter Barrister Damilola turned heads online

This came after the singer’s legal representative emerged as the winner in the APC primaries

Videos went viral, capturing the lighthearted moment between Naira and Damilola as they celebrated

Popular Nigerian singer Naira Marley came out to celebrate with Barrister Damilola Ayinde-Marshal, daughter of Fuji legend KWAM 1, after her victory in the APC primaries for Surulere Constituency II.

On May 20, 2026, Damilola emerged as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Lagos State House of Assembly seat.

Naira Marley celebrates with Kwam 1’s daughter. Credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Her victory was less of a battle and more of a coronation, as several aspirants, Hon Dr Alli Sanusi, Hon. Rasaq Ibrahim Olamilekan, and Hon. Qozeem Shittu, gracefully stepped aside.

Currently serving as the Senior Special Assistant on Tourism, Arts and Culture to the Governor of Lagos State, Damilola is also known as Naira Marley’s legal counsel.

So, it was no surprise that the singer was at the front and centre, cheering her shortly after her victory was announced.

Videos surfaced online, showing the duo basking in the joy of the moment.

See the videos below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Naira Marley threw the entertainment industry into another round of heated conversation after claiming that only a handful of artists in the country have not joined cult groups.

In posts shared on his official X page on Thursday, January 22, the singer declared that the influence of cultism in the music world is far more widespread than the public imagines.

“We no reach 5 weh never join cult for this industry,” he wrote, suggesting that nearly every top artiste belongs to one group or another.

Taking his accusations even further, Naira Marley, who had been linked to the death of his ex-signee, Mohbad, issued a disclaimer that no death or attack within the industry should be tied to him.

He wrote:

“I no get problem with anybody o. If anybody die no be me o… na dem go kill each other finish.”

The singer added that many of the artists allegedly involved in cult activities do not genuinely like one another, but only maintain alliances because of mutual interests.

“Dem no kuku like each other, na because of us dem link up,” he said, hinting that industry coalitions are often forced, brittle, and rooted in self-preservation rather than friendship.

Netizens react to Naira Marley and KWAM 1’s daughter's moments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bishopdes0 said:

"In this life just try as much as possible not to die … Rest in peace MOHBAD."

dccanderson said:

"K1 do this one oooo 😂😂😂😂if papa no fit become awujale pikin go be something 😂😂😂."

simonokusaga said:

"See life she replaced Desmond Werey Elliott."

idshittu14 said:

"Who announced it? Show us the result!! Let’s see the numbers!!"

johnosimen said:

"I hope she does not have the same spirit as Naira that shows people."

huwonlo said:

"Now I have remember na she be Naira Marley lawyer 🔥🔥."

Kwam 1’s daughter celebrates APC primaries success with Naira Marley. Credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley drops cryptic post amid Mohbad's widow rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Naira Marley subtly weighed in on fresh rumours surrounding the late rapper Mohbad and his widow, Wunmi Aloba.

Speculation swirled earlier in late 2025 after claims emerged alleging that Mohbad’s wife had secretly welcomed a second child. The claim suggested that Wunmi, who welcomed a son, Liam, with Mohbad before his passing, had allegedly given birth again.

Amid the renewed online chatter, Naira Marley took to X (formerly Twitter) with a post many interpreted as a veiled reaction to the situation.

Source: Legit.ng