Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate of the ADC in the 2023 election, insinuated that 2027 presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, will learn the hard way

Kachikwu claimed that Obi and some other top political figures in the ADC coalition are now looking in other directions

The ADC is the coalition platform to oppose President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Dumebi Kachikwu, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 election, has claimed that Peter Obi is already considering pulling out of the party's coalition.

In an interview on Sunday, July 20, with Channels Television, monitored by Legit.ng, Kachikwu expressed his belief that Obi would not be allowed to run for presidency on the ADC platform.

Dumebi Kachikwu says Peter Obi ready to jump ship ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

2027 election: Kachikwu knocks ADC coalition

According to him, the ADC structure is being packaged for former President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition in the 2027 election.

He said:

“The whole ADC structure is being packaged for the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

"Since I started warning people about what is happening, we can see what is happening within the coalition. Someone like Mr Peter Obi now understands that the whole coalition was packaged for Atiku Abubakar.

"From our understanding, what we are seeing now is that he is looking in other directions, and other people who aspire to run now realise that the coalition was indeed no coalition. It was just a vehicle for Atiku Abubakar’s ambition.”

The interview can be watched below:

In the same vein, Kachikwu accused Atiku of consistently working against the shift of presidential power to the south.

In a statement, Kachikwu claimed Atiku nearly blocked former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s second-term bid because he believed it was his turn to take over power.

The ex-presidential candidate also challenged Atiku to prove he supports justice by openly declaring that the south should produce the next president.

Dumebi Kachikwu alleges the ADC coalition was a vehicle for Atiku Abubakar's 2027 presidential bid. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku is leading a coalition of some opposition leaders working to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The coalition has adopted the ADC as a political party, and the previous national officers of the party, including its national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, stepped down for a new set of leaders from the coalition.

A former Senate President, David Mark, was named as the interim national chairman, while a former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, and a former sports and youth minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, were appointed as national secretary and spokesperson, respectively.

ADC coalition: Obi under fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 election, the South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum (Self) accused Obi of threatening the recently-formed coalition under the platform of the ADC.

Self asked the influential opposition leader to stop the alleged threat.

The forum also claimed that it has reliable information that Obi will eventually dump the coalition like he did before the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng