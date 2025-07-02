ADC stakeholders have rejected mergence of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as Interim National Secretary of the party

The group led by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Musa Isa Matara, opposed the hijack and imposition of interim national secretary

Recall that the national opposition movement had adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The emergence of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as Interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has encountered a strong opposition.

A section of stakeholders in the ADC rejected the “attempted takeover” of the party by Aregbesola and his national opposition coalition.

ADC stakeholders say the party is not for sale. Photo credit: @SquadNavigators

Source: Twitter

The ADC stakeholders led by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr. Musa Isa Matara, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Matara said ADC state chairmen, youth leaders, and elected national officers were not consulted over Aregbesola’s appointment as Interim National Secretary of the party.

As reported by The Guardian, the ADC stakeholders include women and youth groups of the party.

Matara said until a constitutionally-backed ADC National Convention or NEC confirms leadership changes, no one has the moral or legal right to speak for the party nationally.

“We are not opposed to coalitions. We are not opposed to reform. But we are opposed to hijack, to imposition, and to speeches that sound revolutionary but hide elitist intentions beneath poetic language.”

The group claimed that millions of its members have not been informed or carried along in this so-called coalition.

They insist that the claim that the ADC has become the “platform of the National Opposition Coalition Group” is misleading.

“If anyone is attempting to force an opposition merger without grassroots consent, they are trampling on democratic ethics and party sovereignty.

“Let it be known to those who are trooping into our party under this chaotic coalition arrangement that the ADC has been battling unresolved legal crises since the 2023 general elections. These matters remain in court and unresolved. Any coalition attempt built on such shaky legal ground is irresponsible and potentially self-destructive.

“We warn those coming into the ADC as part of this imposed arrangement to tread carefully. Be mindful that some few individuals are attempting to sell out the soul of our party for personal gain. The ADC is not for sale. It belongs to its members, not political merchants or elite dealmakers.”

ADC stakeholders say claim that the party has become “platform of the National Opposition Coalition Group” is misleading. Photo credit: Rauf Aregbesola

Source: Twitter

Aregbesola speaks on serving as ADC Interim Secretary

Recall that Aregbesola accepted the role of interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former minister also emphasised that political parties should be guided by ideals and accountable to the people.

Aregbesola vowed to build the ADC on democratic values, internal democracy, inclusion of marginalized groups, and global best practices tailored to Nigeria’s context.

David Mark dumps PDP For anti-Tinubu coalition

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former Senate President, Senator David Mark, formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mark resigned his membership from the PDP to join the national opposition movement to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

In the letter, titled “Notice of Resignation from the PDP,” Mark explained the reason for his decision and why he is joining the national coalition movement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng