The ADC coalition has named former Senate President David Mark as its chairman to lead the opposition’s push for Aso Rock in the 2027 elections

Founder Ralph Nwosu praised Mark and Aregbesola, expressing confidence in their leadership and declaring Nigeria needs urgent change and political revival

Top politicians including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, El-Rufai, and Amaechi attended the ADC unveiling, signalling strong opposition unity ahead of 2027

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, a growing opposition alliance formed to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, has declared that former Senate President David Mark will lead its mission to the Presidential Villa.

Speaking during the formal unveiling of the coalition at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, ADC founder and pioneer Chairman Ralph Nwosu announced the appointment of Mark as Chairman and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as Secretary of the interim leadership.

“We all decided to resign so that Mark can paddle this canoe and get us to the Villa,” Nwosu told a cheering audience, underscoring the coalition’s determination to deliver a new government in 2027.

Nwosu praises Aregbesola’s service, urges unity

Nwosu described Aregbesola as a man with an “unparalleled record of service” and expressed confidence in the coalition’s leadership to chart a successful path.

He emphasised that Nigerians were yearning for change and said the ADC would provide a credible platform for that transformation.

“My job will not end until we sing the national anthem in the Villa,” Nwosu declared passionately. “Nigeria has been in the ICU. Lives are being lost every day. We must lift our nation to global reckoning.”

He urged coalition members to remain steadfast and resist any internal or external efforts to derail the movement.

“Anybody who says anything against what we’ve done today is not an ADC member,” he warned.

Opposition heavyweights signal intent at unveiling

The unveiling of the ADC coalition attracted several high-profile politicians across party lines, further fuelling speculation of a united front against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Among those in attendance were former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, ex-Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and former Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

The event marks a significant milestone in opposition realignment ahead of the next general elections, with political watchers predicting an intense race for Aso Rock.

The ADC coalition’s message was clear: 2027 is the battle to reclaim Nigeria’s future — and David Mark is the man they believe can lead them there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng