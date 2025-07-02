A crisis is brewing in the ADC adopted by the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

A group of party members, in a statement on Wednesday, July 2, rejected its adoption by the opposition coalition, saying it is not a one-man project

Legit.ng reported that the National Opposition Coalition Group had adopted the party for the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday, July 2, rejected the adoption of the party by the coalition of opposition politicians led by former Vice President Abubakar Atiku.

As reported by Vanguard, the party’s factional national publicity secretary, Musa Isa Matara, in a statement, accused opposition politicians of hijacking the party, declaring that their party is not a “private coalition platform.”

Premium Times also noted the ADC's faction's stance.

According to Matara, the party’s state executives, youth and women leaders, and ward coordinators were not involved in the conversations that led to the adoption of the party by the coalition leaders.

The statement partly reads:

“We warn those coming into the ADC as part of this imposed arrangement to tread carefully. Be mindful that some few individuals are attempting to sell out the soul of our party for personal gain.

“The ADC is not for sale. It belongs to its members, not political merchants or elite dealmakers.”

Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Malami, Aminu Tambuwal, and others attend ADC coalition unveiling on Wednesday, July 2.

‘Our party not for sale’: ADC stakeholders

The faction’s statement followed the announcement that the coalition leaders have adopted the ADC as their political platform for the 2027 election and that former Senate President David Mark and former governor of Osun state Rauf Aregbesola have been appointed as the party’s interim national chairman and national secretary, respectively. However, ADC's Matara rejected the development, describing it as a ‘hijack and imposition.”

Matara argued that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) did not ratify recent appointments into the party.

The statement said:

“The claim that the ADC has become the ‘platform of the National Opposition Coalition Group’ is misleading.

“Our millions of members have not been informed or carried along in this so-called coalition.

“If anyone is attempting to force an opposition merger without grassroots consent, they are trampling on democratic ethics and party sovereignty."

The faction added:

“These matters remain in court and unresolved. Any coalition attempt built on such shaky legal ground is irresponsible and potentially self-destructive."

Mark emerges as ADC chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, the former Senate President and ex-governor of Osun state, were appointed as the interim chairman and secretary of the ADC, by the coalition movement.

The coalition movement is currently positioning itself against the chances of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Insiders disclosed that the coalition leaders unanimously agreed that the two political leaders should hold the positions.

