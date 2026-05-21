John Obi Mikel says he will “never” congratulate Arsenal after their Premier League triumph

Former Chelsea midfielder admits Mikel Arteta’s side deserved to win the title despite criticism

Arsenal star Eberechi Eze previously mocked Mikel over his comments on the Gunners’ tactics

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has stirred fresh debate among football fans after insisting he would never congratulate Arsenal for winning the Premier League title.

The former Chelsea midfielder made the explosive comments during the latest episode of his podcast, after Arsenal ended their long wait for league glory under manager Mikel Arteta.

Mikel John Obi at the 2024 Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Despite eventually admitting the Gunners deserved to be champions, Mikel initially reacted angrily when asked whether he would congratulate Arsenal, maintaining the fierce rivalry that exists between Chelsea and the north London side.

Arsenal sealed the Premier League crown after rivals Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth, allowing Arteta’s men to finally reclaim the title after years of heartbreak and near misses.

Mikel Obi fumes over Arsenal triumph

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast alongside co-host Chris McHardy, Mikel revealed that his phone had been flooded with reactions from Arsenal supporters following the club’s triumph.

The former midfielder, who spent 11 years at Chelsea and won multiple trophies, including two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League, did not hold back with his first response.

“It keeps going, man. I woke up and my phone was bl*wing up,” Mikel said.

When asked by McHardy if they should congratulate Arsenal, the Nigerian replied:

“F*** no. I’m not going to congratulate Arsenal for winning the Premier League. F*** off.”

McHardy then joked about whether he could congratulate the Gunners himself, but Mikel insisted:

“You can do it. I’m not doing it. No, no. Because there are a lot of people… But as Chelsea fans, no way. No way we will ever congratulate Arsenal for winning the Premier League.”

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Chelsea icon admits Arsenal deserved title

Although Mikel initially rejected the idea of congratulating Arsenal, the former Nigerian international later softened his stance and admitted Arteta’s side earned the title.

According to him, Arsenal mastered the art of grinding out victories throughout the season, even if their style of football was not entertaining.

“But listen, I have to say though, they’ve won the Premier League and they deserve it. Fair play,” Mikel admitted.

“I don’t want to be bitter losers when it comes to sports. If somebody has beaten you to it, you shake hands and move on.”

The 39-year-old added that Arsenal’s ability to defend narrow leads became a major strength during the title race.

“They’ve mastered the art of going out, winning one-nil, defending, soaking up pressure and just being comfortable winning one-nil.

“They’re not playing pretty football. They’re comfortable with that and fine with the way they were winning games.”

Arsenal players and the EPL trophy. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

However, Mikel questioned whether Arsenal could dominate English football consistently with their current style of play.

“But is this team built to dominate the Premier League for years? I really don’t think so because you can get away with winning the Premier League the way they’ve done maybe for one season, but I don’t see them doing this for many more years to come,” he added.

Mikel previously accused Arsenal of “cheating”

This is not the first time Mikel has publicly criticised Arsenal during their title-winning campaign.

Before the Gunners clinched the title, the former Chelsea star launched a sensational attack on the club’s heavy reliance on set-pieces and corner kicks.

Speaking on talkSPORT in March, Mikel claimed Arsenal were “trying to cheat their way” to winning the Premier League because of the physical nature of their routines during corners.

“When I watch Arsenal play right now, they depend solely on corner kicks,” he said.

“What they do during set-pieces, for me, it’s illegal.”

Mikel accused Arsenal players of obstructing goalkeepers and holding opponents inside the penalty area during dead-ball situations.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder also suggested Arteta’s side were becoming desperate to end their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

“They know they haven’t won the Premier League for the last 22 years, and now they’re so desperate, they want to cheat their way through it,” Mikel claimed at the time.

Arsenal star reacts to Mikel’s jibe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal star Eberechi Eze aimed a subtle dig at Mikel Obi after the Gunners secured the Premier League title.

The midfielder reposted a parody clip mocking Mikel’s complaints about Arsenal’s reliance on corner kicks, triggering massive reactions among football fans online.

Source: Legit.ng