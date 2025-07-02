Former Osun governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola accepted the role of interim National Secretary of the ADC

The former minister also emphasised that political parties should be guided by ideals and accountable to the people

Aregbesola vowed to build the ADC on democratic values, internal democracy, inclusion of marginalized groups, and global best practices tailored to Nigeria’s context

Former Minister of Interior and ex-Governor of Osun state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has broken his silence following his acceptance to serve as the interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Explaining why he took the job, Aregbesola lamented that many parties in the country lack ideological depth.

Aregbesola Breaks Silence After Accepting to Serve as ADC Interim Secretary

He described them as “empty shells” prone to merging and splitting for reasons unrelated to policy or principle, driven instead by personal interests and political calculations.

"That is not the kind of party we must be,” he declared. “That is not the kind of party I will serve," he said.

Political parties must be driven by ideals, not ambition

Aregbesola warned against treating political parties as platforms for personal ambition or opportunism.

He stressed that a party should function as a “living institution” guided by shared ideals and accountable to the electorate, rather than as a “mere vehicle to power” for a select few.

Citing the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa as a continental example of principled party organisation, Aregbesola said the ANC, despite its imperfections, had been shaped by a history of struggle and a clear ideological foundation.

He expressed his desire to model similar values in the Nigerian context.

Aregbesola unveils his vision for ADC

As interim secretary, Aregbesola pledged to build the ADC into a party with a clear ideological compass, one grounded in democratic values, social justice, rule of law, and accountability.

He stressed the need for the party to engage with citizens not just during elections, but consistently.

Among his priorities, he highlighted the importance of: "Practising internal democracy, not just preaching it; Ensuring transparent intra-party competition; Revitalising all party structures from the grassroots to the national level; Giving young people, women, and marginalised groups real influence rather than symbolic roles."

He also advocated for the inclusion of autonomous platforms within the party for key sectors, including educators, farmers, professionals, and persons with disabilities, to ensure all voices are represented.

ADC will be built on global standards, says Aregbesola

Aregbesola promised that the ADC under his watch would adopt international best practices in political party management.

Drawing inspiration from party systems in South Africa, Sweden, Chile, and Kenya, he said the ADC would seek discipline, purpose, and people-driven governance tailored to Nigeria’s realities.

He concluded with a call for a renewed political culture where parties reflect the will of the people and uphold democratic values year-round, not just during campaign seasons.

