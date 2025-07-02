A former Senate President, Senator David Mark, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Mark resigned his membership from the PDP to join the national opposition movement to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

In the letter, titled “Notice of Resignation from the PDP,” Mark explained the reason for his decision and why he is joining the national coalition movement

Otukpo, Benue state - A former Senate President, Senator David Mark, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the national opposition coalition.

Mark cited deepening internal divisions and unresolved leadership crises.

The PDP chieftain said the crisis has left the party a shadow of its former self and exposed it to public embarrassment.

As reported by The Punch, this was contained in a letter titled “Notice of Resignation from the PDP,” and addressed to the PDP Chairman in his Otukpo Ward, Benue State, on June 27, 2025.

“I bring warm greetings to you and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otukpo Ward 1, and by extension, to the entire Benue State and Nigeria. I write to formally inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the party with immediate effect.

“You may recall that over the years, I have remained firm and deeply committed to the ideals of the PDP. Even when nearly all stakeholders departed the party following our loss in the 2015 presidential election, I pledged to remain the last man standing.”

The former lawmaker said he made efforts to restore the party, but recent events had weakened the PDP beyond recognition.

“However, recent events marked by deepening divisions, persistent leadership crisis, and irreconcilable differences have reduced the party to a shadow of its former self, subjecting it to public ridicule.”

On the reason he decided to work with the national opposition movement, Mark said:

“After wide consultations with my family, friends, and political associates, I have resolved to join the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement in Nigeria, as part of the collective effort to rescue our nation and preserve our hard-earned democracy.”

Coalition announces Mark Aregbesola as chairman, secretary

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was sent a warning note to gear up for the challenges ahead against his second-term ambition by the coalition.

This is as the coalition movement announced Mark and ex-Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola as the interim national chairman and secretary of its adopted ADC.

According to multiple sources, the coalition movement also appointed the former sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, as the interim publicity secretary of the ADC.

Aregbesola speaks, serving as ADC Interim Secretary

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Aregbesola accepted the role of interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former minister also emphasised that political parties should be guided by ideals and accountable to the people.

Aregbesola vowed to build the ADC on democratic values, internal democracy, inclusion of marginalized groups, and global best practices tailored to Nigeria’s context.

