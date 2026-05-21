Granit Xhaka has congratulated Arsenal after the Gunners won the Premier League title over rivals Manchester City

The Sunderland captain praised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for transforming the North London club into champions

Arsenal secured the Premier League title after Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth on Tuesday night

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has reacted emotionally after his old club finally ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

The Gunners were crowned champions after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19, officially handing Mikel Arteta’s side the trophy with one game still remaining.

Arsenal are the 2025/26 Premier League champions, winning the title for the first time in 22 years. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

As celebrations erupted across North London, Xhaka took to social media to pay tribute to Arsenal and, in particular, Arteta, the manager he believes deserves huge credit for the club’s transformation.

Arsenal finally reach the top again

Arsenal’s title win marks one of the biggest moments in the club’s recent history.

After finishing second in three consecutive seasons, including a painful near miss against Manchester City in 2023/24, Arteta’s side finally managed to get over the line this time around.

As seen on the official Premier League website, the decisive moment arrived after Man City were held to a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, leaving Arsenal mathematically unreachable at the top of the Premier League table.

The victory also continues Arsenal’s rise under Arteta, who rebuilt the squad after several difficult years and restored belief around the Emirates Stadium.

Supporters celebrated wildly across London after confirmation of the title, ending more than two decades of frustration and disappointment.

Xhaka praises Arteta’s work at Arsenal

Xhaka, who spent seven years at Arsenal, was one of the first former players to publicly react after the title was confirmed.

Granit Xhaka has hailed Mikel Arteta as the man behind Arsenal's latest Premier League success. Photo by Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

According to The Mirror, the Switzerland international posted a photo of himself alongside Arteta from their time together at Arsenal and made it clear who he believes deserves the biggest praise.

On Instagram, Xhaka wrote:

“A special team, great players, and a club that never stopped believing but this is all because of you, Mikel.

“To everyone who doubted you, give this man and this coach the respect he deserves. Congratulations to the whole @arsenal family.”

The message quickly drew attention from supporters, many of whom still remember Xhaka’s important role during the early stages of Arteta’s rebuild.

From criticism to Arsenal legend

Xhaka’s relationship with Arsenal supporters was not always smooth.

During parts of his Premier League career, the midfielder faced heavy criticism and even appeared close to leaving the club after a public fallout with fans.

However, he eventually rebuilt his reputation and became one of the key leaders in Arteta’s squad before departing after Arsenal’s first serious title challenge under the Spaniard.

Although Arsenal narrowly missed out on the league that season, Xhaka played a major role in laying the foundation for the success the club is now enjoying.

The title victory also strengthens Arsenal’s place among the most successful clubs in English football history.

The Gunners have now won four Premier League titles and 14 English top-flight crowns overall, placing them behind only Liverpool and Manchester United in the all-time rankings.

Haaland reacts after Arsenal win EPL title

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has openly praised Martin Odegaard after Arsenal secured the 2025/26 Premier League crown.

Speaking after the title was confirmed, Haaland offered a rare public tribute to an opponent and close international teammate, praising Odegaard’s influence on Arsenal’s success.

Source: Legit.ng