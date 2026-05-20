Peter Obi addressed the 2027 presidency, dismissing threats from Jonathan as mere speculation

Obi said he is focused on building a better Nigeria rather than rival candidates in the upcoming election

He said the NDC screening reflected commitment to due process and accountability in candidate selection

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2027 Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has dismissed speculation that former President Goodluck Jonathan could pose a threat to his presidential ambition.

Legit.ng reports that Jonathan emerged as the sole aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Obi said he was unconcerned about who might contest against him in the 2027 presidential election.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this after undergoing the presidential screening exercise at the NDC national secretariat in Abuja.

The former Anambra State governor said he is more concerned about how to build a better Nigeria than who is contesting.

“Actually, I’m not aware of that. But democracy is about people offering themselves for service and being voted for.

“I’m not in any way going around looking for who and who is contesting. I’m concentrating on how to build a better Nigeria.”

He said the lengthy screening process reflected the NDC’s commitment to due process and accountability.

“This is the way to know whether everything you have said or declared is nothing but the truth, and if you can answer questions that were posed about your commitment to building a united, secure, and prosperous Nigeria. That’s why the screening took over two hours.”

Obi dismissed reports that he had emerged as the NDC’s consensus presidential candidate following alleged consultations with party leaders.

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate said there is no consensus yet ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“Although I bought the forms, I don’t know other people who bought. So until the party says I’m the only one who expressed interest, that’s it.”

PDP takes action on Jonathan's 2027 ambition

Recall that PDP cleared Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Controversies arose over Jonathan's candidacy amidst mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Different PDP factions have challenged Jonathan's readiness and strategic alignment for the upcoming race.

Jonathan reportedly obtains PDP presidential form

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jonathan acquired the PDP presidential nomination form for the 2027 election

PDP officials emphasise Jonathan's potential to unite diverse Nigerian demographics.

Public sentiment towards Jonathan is shifting favourably as nostalgia grows over his past leadership.

Source: Legit.ng