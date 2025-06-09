Six APC Governors Reportedly Funding Coalition Talks Secretly

In a revealing interview, ADP chieftain Dr. Sani Dawop disclosed that six APC governors are secretly funding coalition talks, sparking speculation about Nigeria’s evolving political landscape

The formation echoes past political realignments, with internal dissatisfaction in the ruling party fueling strategic moves behind the scenes

As discussions intensify, observers are closely watching whether these coalition efforts will reshape the country’s electoral dynamics

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust on 9 June, coalition insider and Action Democratic Party (ADP) chieftain, Dr. Sani Dawop, revealed that six governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were actively financing coalition discussions.

According to Dr. Dawop, financial backing from these governors mirrored the political manoeuvres that led to the formation of the APC years prior.

He highlighted the involvement of dissatisfied elements within the ruling party who sought an alternative political alignment.

“There are about 6 APC governors funding the coalition right now. Go and check and go and do your investigation. It was exactly what happened when APC was formed. Many governors left PDP and joined APC in 2025,” he stated.

Political strategy and internal APC discontent

Dr. Dawop emphasised that coalition-building was a legitimate political strategy, adding that internal dissatisfaction within the APC was contributing to these developments.

“In a political formation, you are free to have interests. It is part of the strategy in politics, you don’t reveal your arsenal very early. Even within the APC, there are those who are not happy with the present administration,” he remarked.

Calls for a level playing field

He further spoke on the importance of inclusive democratic processes, urging for fairness in electoral contests, including the right of politicians to challenge the incumbent president.

“The government is expected to provide a level playing field. People should be allowed to contest with the president. When Tinubu became president, he contested with other people. There should be a level playing field,” Dr. Dawop asserted.

Implications for Nigeria’s political landscape

The revelation of APC governors allegedly bankrolling coalition talks signals possible shifts in Nigeria’s political dynamics ahead of future elections.

Political analysts suggest that internal divisions within the ruling party could influence upcoming electoral strategies and realignments.

Observers will be keen to see how the coalition efforts unfold and whether they will lead to a formidable political movement capable of challenging the status quo.

About coalition

Coalition talks refer to discussions among political groups aimed at forming alliances to achieve shared objectives. These negotiations often involve key stakeholders, including party leaders and influential figures, working to unify their efforts ahead of elections or major political shifts.

In Nigeria, recent coalition talks have gained attention, especially with claims that six APC governors are financially backing the process, potentially reshaping the country's political landscape.

