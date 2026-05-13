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Galatasaray Target 20-Year-Old Brazilian Striker As Possible Replacement for Victor Osimhen
Football

Galatasaray Target 20-Year-Old Brazilian Striker As Possible Replacement for Victor Osimhen

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu
3 min read
  • Galatasaray are targeting 20-year-old Brazilian striker Kaua Elias despite already having Victor Osimhen in their squad
  • Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk value Elias at around €35 million after rejecting a €22 million bid from Flamengo
  • Galatasaray’s move for Elias is linked to uncertainty around Osimhen and Icardi’s future and long-term squad planning

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Galatasaray are already shaping plans for next season fresh off another Turkish Super Lig title, and the focus has shifted to a new name in attack.

Despite having Victor Osimhen in their squad, Cimbom are actively exploring options in the transfer market to bolster their squad ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Kaua Elias, Galatasaray, Victor Osimhen, Turkey, Real Madrid, Brazil
Brazilian striker Kaua Elias emerged as a top transfer target for Galatasaray ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Vitalil Kliuiev
Source: Getty Images

One of the names now under serious consideration is Brazilian forward Kaua Elias, a 20-year-old striker currently playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, Turkiye Today reports.

The move has sparked questions about how Galatasaray plan to manage their attacking depth despite already having two world-class strikers.

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Elias emerges as a serious Galatasaray target

Reports from Turkey and Ukraine suggest Galatasaray have been tracking Elias closely after his performances in the Ukrainian league.

Working under former player Arda Turan at Shakhtar Donetsk, the young striker has steadily built a reputation as a forward with sharp movement and composure in front of goal.

With 11 goals and seven assists in 35 appearances, as seen on Transfermarkt, Elias has shown enough consistency to attract attention from clubs looking for long-term attacking solutions.

Shakhtar are not in a hurry to sell the Brazilian striker, but they are open to negotiations.

The Ukrainian side have set a valuation close to €35 million, a figure that reflects both his potential and his contract situation, which still has more than three years left.

Galatasaray in transfer battle for Elias

Interest in Elias is not limited to Turkey, as Brazilian club Flamengo previously tested Shakhtar’s resolve with a €22 million bid during the winter window, but that offer was turned down without hesitation.

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Since then, Shakhtar’s stance has remained firm. They see Elias as a developing asset and are only willing to consider a major profit on the €17 million they paid to sign him from Fluminense in 2024.

That price tag now puts Galatasaray in a position where any serious move would require a significant financial commitment. It also signals how highly the Ukrainian club rate the striker despite his age.

What it means for Osimhen and Icardi

The interest in Elias has naturally raised questions about Galatasaray’s long-term attacking structure.

Kaua Elias, Galatasaray, Victor Osimhen, Turkey, Real Madrid, Brazil
Galatasaray are uncertain about the futures of captain Mauro Icardi and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen. Photo by Image Photo Agency
Source: Getty Images

Osimhen could be on the verge of leaving Galatasaray this summer with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain all rumoured to be interested in the Nigerian striker.

While the Turkish club recently made it clear that Osimhen is not for sale amid interest from Europe’s biggest sides, the squad situation remains fluid.

The potential arrival of another young striker suggests planning beyond just the current season.

At the same time, veteran forward Mauro Icardi is approaching a key contract decision, with no extension agreed so far.

That uncertainty has opened the door for Galatasaray to explore younger alternatives who can either share responsibility or eventually take over the role.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s future has become the biggest talking point in European football after Galatasaray finally addressed growing transfer speculation surrounding the Nigerian striker.

The Turkish champions recently secured a fourth consecutive Süper Lig title, and attention immediately shifted to whether the club can keep hold of their star forward ahead of the summer transfer window.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chukwu Ikechukwu avatar

Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng

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Super EaglesReal MadridVictor Osimhen
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