Major Prophet has warned that politicians will attempt to buy religious endorsements ahead of the 2027 Nigerian general elections

He prophesied that many pastors would be influenced to support political parties, but those who engage in such dealings will not secure victory

The pastor cautioned that this trend would begin in 2025, urging religious leaders to keep politics off the altar

In a striking prophecy ahead of the 2027 Nigerian general elections, renowned pastor Major Prophet warned that political parties would attempt to buy religious endorsements, influencing the nation's clergy in unprecedented ways.

Major Prophet claimed that politicians would seek to sway religious leaders, turning places of worship into platforms for campaign endorsements.

Major Prophet Makes Direct Prediction Ahead of 2027 Nigerian Elections. Photo credit: officialABAT/PeterObi/X

Source: Twitter

He described a scenario where bishops and pastors would publicly declare support for candidates, often under financial incentives.

Buying of Pastors will begin in 2025

According to the prophecy, this trend was set to begin in 2025, marking a shift in the relationship between politics and the church.

The pastor urged religious leaders to resist the temptation, warning of significant consequences..

Prophet warns bought Pastors will not deliver victory

Major Prophet firmly stated that any political candidate engaging in such tactics would ultimately fail in their pursuit of power.

In his own words, he said:

“I see something right there in the political realm. I am seeing bidding to the churches. Many pastors will be bought by politicians to endorse political parties. You will see a lot of bishops coming with microphones to endorse a political candidates. This buying of pastors will start in 2025. Stop bringing politicians to the altar for campaign. As a result of this, most of the political candidates who bought pastors whether president of Nigeria or whoever will not win. Buying of pastors will only help the opposition to win.”

See the video below:

Public concerns over religious influence in politics

This prediction raises questions about the ethical implications of religious institutions being used for political gain.

Many observers have cautioned against the blending of faith and electoral processes, emphasising the need for neutrality and integrity.

With the next election drawing closer, Nigerians will be watching closely to see if this prophecy unfolds.

Whether it becomes a reality or not, the warning has already sparked discussions about the role of religion in shaping political outcomes.

Young Bishop Oyedepo predicts future success at church

Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video from 1987 showing a young Bishop, David Oyedepo, making church announcements and giving the benediction has recently attracted considerable attention.

In the clip, the young pastor speaks with confidence about the positive changes that would happen in the years to come.

Even though he was preaching in a small, simply built church, he believed that things would improve in the future, and his belief proved to be true, as shared by @9jabackthen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng