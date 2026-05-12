Ahead of the UEFA 2026 Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal, a White man has confidently made public his prediction

The 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest

The White man, known for his good predictions, forecasted the full-time result, goal scorers and the player of the match of the much-anticipated finale

A White man, @callum_wm, has shared his prediction ahead of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final match between English Premier League leader Arsenal and Ligue 1 table topper Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which will be played on Saturday, May 30, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to book their place in the final, while PSG saw off Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate to secure a final spot.

A White man has predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal. Photo Credit: @callum_wm, Facebook/UEFA Champions League

Source: TikTok

UCL 2026: White man's final prediction

In a TikTok video, @callum_wm predicted that both teams would play out a 2-2 draw, and that the game would go into extra time after the full-time whistle, and that it would go to penalties.

@callum_wm predicted that Kai Harvertz and Eberechi Eze would score for Arsenal, while PSG goals would be netted by Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

He further predicted that Arsenal would carry the day 4-1 on penalties, with Eze emerging as the player of the match.

A White man predicts a victory for Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final game against PSG. Photo Credit: @callum_wm

Source: TikTok

Watch his TikTok video below:

UCL 2026: Man's prediction generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the White man's UCL 2026 final prediction below:

user5884564075125aksamk said:

"Let it all work out."

SIYABONGA said:

"They will only win it here."

joshua 👾 said:

"I know he made us win it cause his predictions are always wrong."

Isaac Mbulo said:

"Rubbish, your prediction was Atletii to beat Arsenal last time and who won!!!!"

ItzLuxzon said:

"WE, yes, We are all supporting Arsenal in the Champions League final as a Real Madrid fan May 30th, 2026 right?"

joesmart015 said:

"As an Arsenal fan, I can’t handle the pressure till penalties."

Andrew said:

"Now Arsenal fans are gonna say max downman gonna have more UCL final appearances than Bruno Fernandes."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that AI had predicted the UEFA Champions League final winner between PSG and Arsenal.

UCL 2026: Ferdinand backs Arsenal to win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand tipped Arsenal to defeat PSG in the UEFA Champions League final.

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal for the Gunners against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final, sending the North London side into their second-ever Champions League final. The English giants had earlier played a 1-1 draw against the Rojiblancos in Madrid.

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate to qualify for their second consecutive UEFA Champions League final. Former England international Ferdinand has backed Arsenal to win this year's UEFA Champions League. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, the Leeds United legend explained that Paris Saint-Germain will lose due to the Gunners' playing style.

Source: Legit.ng