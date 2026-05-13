A heartbroken man took to social media to share what he had observed about late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

The actor had recently lost his life, and news of his demise went viral, sparking emotional comments from social media users

Reacting to the sad news, the man spoke about how the actor visited him at his office, sparking mixed reactions

A Nigerian man, Tokunbo Akintola, turned to social media to mourn late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, who had visited his office often.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A man shares what he noticed about late Alex Ekubo, who had visited him often. Photo: Tokunbo Akintola

Source: Facebook

Heartbroken woman mourns Alex Ekubo’s death

On his Facebook page, Tokunbo Akintola shared what he observed when the actor came to see him at the office.

He said:

"Another one goes home! Alex Ekubo's popularity surged around the time Uti Nwachukwu won the Big Brother season of that year. He was often seen with Uti even before that.

"My firsthand assessment of him, whenever he visited the office with Uti quite often, was that he was a quiet, handsome gentleman who seemed unbothered and couldn't be stressed.

"News of his passing is shocking, and is yet another time for us to reflect the ephemerality of fame, money, "success"...and life."

Reactions as man mourns actor Alex Ekubo

Anastasia Alabi-Imokiri

Corrupt politicians are going nowhere and perpetually in power, makes one wonder if healthcare was solid here or if there was funds would the young ones dying get to survive some avoidable deaths? Makes me wonder.

Deborah Etim

His death hit me like Muna Obiekwe's death. I pray for comfort for his mum and loved ones

Oguntuga Folake

He has been off social media for some time to the extent that he's fans were asking about his whereabouts

Solomon Tunji Okunlola

May his soul rest in peace. So unfortunate

Joseph Yusuf

God rest his soul

Chimela Nwachukwu

May his soul rest in peace

A man shares what he had noticed about Alex Ekubo before his death. Photo: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a Nigerian woman, Lauretta Chinenye, turned to social media to mourn Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

She partly said:

"Alex was such a sweet and kind soul. The first time I met Alex was through my brother and friend Kenneth Omeruo in London, on a boat on the 5th of August 2017.

“He and Ik kept insisting that I was one blogger called “Chinny” because many people who knew me back then used to call me “Chinny” or “Mc Chinny.” Apparently, that blogger had written terrible things about him. But it wasn’t me .

“We argued back and forth until he finally realised I genuinely don’t keep up with celebrity gossip. I am honestly too busy for that kind of thing. He was so funny and gracious through the whole exchange."

Man shares last video of Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook following the death of Alex Ekubo.

In his post, he lamented the actor’s demise and shared one of the last videos taken before his unexpected passing.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng