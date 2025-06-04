Umar Ardo, Adamawa governorship candidate of the SDP in the 2023 election, has said if the entire opposition coalition unites and agrees to form a new party, the chances of defeating President Bola Tinubu in 2027 are high

Ardo explained that two committees have been established within the anti-Tinubu coalition

The opposition leader asserted that "with the right approach and decision, I believe victory is very achievable"

FCT, Abuja - Umar Ardo, Adamawa governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, has asserted that President Bola Tinubu can be unseated in the 2027 general elections, provided the opposition establishes a new political party.

In an interview on Arise Television's 'Morning Show' on June 4, monitored by Legit.ng, Ardo, a prominent political strategist and League of Northern Democrats (LND) convener, voiced robust confidence in the potential for a unified opposition.

He, however, acknowledged that the coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai are currently grappling with internal ideological differences.

Ardo dismissed the idea of merging with an existing party, arguing instead that creating a new political platform would offer a stronger and more credible alternative.

He explained:

“If the entire opposition coalition unites and agrees to form a new party, the chances of defeating President Tinubu in 2027 are high.

“Two committees were established within the coalition — one to explore merging with an existing party, and another to consider registering a new one. Both have submitted their reports and from what I have seen, the case for merging with an existing party is weak."

Furthermore, Ardo stressed that the coalition’s success hinges on adopting the right strategy.

He added:

“With the right approach and decision, I believe victory is very achievable."

'Anti-Tinubu coalition intact'

Ardo noted that the coalition remains intact despite strategic differences.

Additionally, he reflected on President Tinubu’s 2023 electoral victory, which he claimed was secured with support from less than 38 percent of registered voters.

He said:

“This indicates that a majority of Nigerians either did not vote or felt unrepresented.

“With over 90 million people voluntarily registering to vote, it is clear that many Nigerians are eager to engage in the political process.”

Meanwhile, amid the plot to democratically unseat Tinubu in 2027, the main reaction from the president's camp and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been to wave off the threat as inconsequential “inordinate ambition”, “political gyration” that should not disturb anybody, “a mistake”.

Read more on the 2027 election:

Nwosu gives tips on how to defeat Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ralph Nwosu, national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisted that President Tinubu can be defeated in the 2027 election.

Nwosu pointed out that there is hunger in the land.

The ADC chieftain posited that with the right strategy between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), the People's Redemption Party (PRP), the SDP, and others, APC will become history in 2027.

