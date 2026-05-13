Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, announced the birth of their daughter with an emotional Instagram video that quickly spread across social media

The celebrity designer revealed that their baby girl was born on May 2, 2026, while also sharing the touching meaning behind her daughter’s first name

Fans and celebrities, including Mo Abudu and Osas Ighodaro, flooded Veekee's comment section with congratulatory messages

Famous fashion designer Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, has welcomed her first child with her husband, Femi Atere.

The celebrity fashion designer announced the arrival of their baby girl, Eliana Adeife Atere, through a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Veekee James shares emotional family video as she welcomes daughter Eliana with husband Femi Atere. Photo: veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Veekee James revealed that Eliana was born on May 2, 2026, sharing the joyful news with fans in a touching video featuring herself, her husband, and their newborn.

In the post, she explained the meaning behind her daughter’s name, saying it was drawn from Hebrew roots and has a deep spiritual significance.

“EL (God) and ANA (He has answered), signifying ‘My God has answered.’”

The designer also explained the biblical inspiration behind their daughter's name, referencing a verse that reflected her gratitude and prayers.

“For this child I prayed; and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him.” – 1 Samuel 1:27

Alongside the announcement, Veekee James introduced an Instagram page created for baby Eliana.

Within just one hour, the account gained more than 16,000 followers as fans rushed to celebrate the new addition to the family.

The video quickly went viral, drawing warm messages and congratulations from admirers and fellow celebrities.

Personalities such as Mo Abudu, Osas Ighodaro, Tomike Adeoye, and Kie Kie were among those who joined in celebrating the couple’s joyous moment, flooding the comments with love and blessings for the newborn.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Fans, celebrities congratulate Veekee James and husband

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@moabudu said:

"Congratulations my darling😍😍, we give God all glory, she is beautiful 🩷🩷🩷"

@officialosas commented:

"God is so good!!!! Congratulations my darling!! AND SHE IS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL, sooooo pretty!! 😍😍😍🌸🌸🌸"

@tomike_a wrote:

"Thank you Lord for our beautiful Testimony!!! Congratulations Mama ati Papa Eliana 🥹🫶🏽🫶🏽"

@kie_kie__ reacted:

"What the Lord has done for you is Marvelous and His Joy will never depart from you. Congratulations Veekee! 💕"

@aydeecool said:

"Congratulations the Ateres, this news is such a breath of fresh air 😍😍😍😍 Eliana you are blessed 😇 beyond measure in Jesus mighty name. Amen 🙏"

Veekee James reveals meaning behind daughter’s name after announcing birth of first child online. Photo: veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Veekee James clashes with troll over pregnancy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James and a childbirth monitor clashed in the comments on actress Ini Dima-Okojie's pregnancy reveal post.

Nollywood actress Ini Dima Okojie and her husband Abasi Eneobong had announced they were expecting their first child on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, through an adorable video showing her baby bump.

Veekee James, who was also expecting at the time, congratulated Ini but was criticised by a troll who questioned her pregnancy timeline, prompting the designer to fire back with a sharp response.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng