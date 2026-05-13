Nollywood fans and colleagues continue to pay touching tributes to Alexx Ekubo

However, his close friend Williams Uchemba took a different route to grieve the late actor

In a deep tribute, Uchemba chose not to mourn with tears as he spoke on Alexx’s final moments

Nollywood star Williams Uchemba has stirred emotions online with a heartfelt tribute to his late colleague Alexx Ekubo.

Williams explained why he will not shed tears over the actor’s passing.

The reason Williams Uchemba refuses to cry for Alexx Ekubo trends online. Credit: @williamsuchemba, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a moving message shared on social media, Uchemba reflected on life, faith, and the inevitability of death.

He described Alexx as someone who belonged to Jesus and had simply “transitioned” from this world.

According to him, the most important years of a man’s life are his final ones, and he expressed gratitude that Alexx reportedly spent his last years drawing closer to God.

Uchemba’s words carried both humour and deep faith as he imagined his friend reunited with his mother in heaven, joking that Alexx should look out for her by listening for her favourite phrase, “Jehovah bu EZE” (Jesus is King).

He also playfully urged Alexx to ask Solomon where he hid all his wealth, saying, “we still dey find am.”

The comedian spoke on how Alexx spent his last moments on earth, as he expressed delight in knowing he spent them with his creator.

“The most important time of a man's life is his last few years on earth, and I am happy you spent yours more in the presence of your maker.”

Concluding his tribute, Uchemba explained why he would not cry:

“I no go cry for you oo. Cos your smart head done leave us for this nonsense world escape. Igbo boy 😂😂😂.”

The actor emphasised that Alexx had escaped the troubles of the world and was now in a better place, leaving fans touched by his mix of humour and faith.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Williams Uchemba's tribute

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

beekaybillions said:

"Such a soothing caption to ease this pain 😢."

_mrsdee__ said:

"The fact that you said he spent his last few years in God's presence gave me some chills. I feel a lot more relieved now! I won't cry no more😢 rest easy Alex!"

thatgurl_quinci said:

"I cried like i knew him personally 💔his death and mobad has to be the one that has broken me the most 💔."

goldengirl_171 said:

"Omo Since yesterday I just Dey reason this thing called life."

bad_boi.d said:

"If u have been in this position, u will understand why he wrote it like this He definitely will cry so hard, just a way to console himself😢 it’s not easy."

officialmeri_madeinheaven said:

"Someone should check on Williams, people who drop such tributes are in self denial, and grief the most, i see the grief in every laughing emoji, I have gone through loses, I know exactly how it feels 😢."

Williams Uchemba shares reason he won’t mourn Alexx Ekubo. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s last appearance on a movie set

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Alexx Ekubo's last appearance on a movie set went viral online, leaving many confused.

While many were expecting a big comeback from the actor, who had been away from the social scene for over two years, his death took them aback.

In the clip, the actor was seen arriving at a movie set 30 minutes late, where he further apologised to the cast and crew playfully.

Source: Legit.ng