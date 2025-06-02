President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for the proposal of automatic return tickets to performing federal lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Progressive Youths for National Stability (PYNS) said the automatic tickets proposal will boost Tinubu's re-election

The president of PYNS, Comrade Aminu Mustapha Bako, said members of the national assembly are development partners with President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The Progressive Youths for National Stability (PYNS) said automatic return tickets to performing federal lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will boost President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The group described the initiative as a masterstroke in President Tinubu’s broader strategy for political stability and sustained national development.

The president of PYNS, Comrade Aminu Mustapha Bako, said Tinubu’s proposal will help preserve the gains made through legislative-executive cooperation under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Bako made this known in a statement issued on Monday, June 2, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

“This isn’t about entrenching individuals; it’s about entrenching progress. What we are advocating is the continuity of competence. Lawmakers who have become engines of reform, who have stood shoulder to shoulder with the President to deliver critical legislation, deserve the opportunity to finish what they started,”

Bako added that automatic tickets for trusted and tested lawmakers will reduce the legislative turnover that often disrupts national momentum.

He added that it will create a predictable environment for policy implementation.

“You cannot build a sustainable democracy on shifting sands. If we keep changing the players every four years, we risk resetting progress. With a core team of experienced legislators, the President can focus on delivery, not damage control,”

Bako noted that the federal lawmakers are not loyal out of obligation, but because of a history of mutual respect, consistent engagement, and shared vision for Nigeria’s future.

“What we see in the National Assembly today is a group of legislators who are not just allies of the President, but development partners. That’s the bond this policy seeks to protect. The President doesn’t forget his own, and in return, they’re standing firm with him,”

