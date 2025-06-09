Over 1,000 PDP youth groups have thrown their weight behind President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid, citing his performance across key sectors

The coalition praised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike as the PDP’s greatest political asset for openly supporting Tinubu despite remaining in the party

A nationwide mobilisation campaign has begun, with youth-driven structures in all 774 LGAs and plans to deliver 10 million votes in the next election

A coalition of over 1,000 youth groups under the umbrella of PDP Youth Vanguard for Renewed Hope has pledged its full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election campaign in 2027.

The group’s leadership made the announcement in a statement signed by its National President, Hon. Charles Onoja, stating that the decision reflects a broader shift among young Nigerians toward performance-based leadership over rigid partisanship.

Competence over loyalty

According to the coalition, Nigeria is witnessing a new era where competence is taking precedence over party loyalty.

The group pointed to the ongoing transformation across key sectors of the country — including infrastructure, education, aviation, and job creation — as evidence of Tinubu’s strong performance, particularly the introduction of the student loan scheme and reforms aimed at economic stability.

The statement also described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as the most strategic political force to have emerged from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in recent years.

The group commended Wike’s boldness in declaring his intention to lead Tinubu’s re-election campaign in Rivers State, despite remaining a PDP member.

“We align completely with His Excellency, Nyesom Wike. He is a lion of Nigerian politics and the greatest asset the PDP has ever produced in the interest of national unity,” Onoja stated.

Wike declares support for Tinubu

Wike, during a live media interview earlier in the week, publicly confirmed he would take charge of Tinubu’s 2027 campaign in Rivers.

The coalition said his stance resonates with young voters who believe in pragmatic, result-driven governance.

“This is not about crossing over to the APC. It is about crossing over to the truth,” Onoja explained.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has outperformed expectations, and young Nigerians want leadership that delivers real results, not recycled rhetoric.”

The group revealed that mobilisation efforts are already underway across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with active grassroots structures in all 774 local government areas.

Engagements include town halls, campus sensitisation, digital advocacy, and religious community outreach.

Onoja also urged PDP leadership to avoid attacking Wike, warning that alienating him could further isolate the party from Nigeria’s younger electorate.

He stressed that Wike’s popularity among youth stems from his straightforwardness and focus on national interest over political expediency.

Plans are in motion for a youth engagement summit in Abuja, where the group intends to formally present its “10 Million Youth Votes for Renewed Hope” initiative to both President Tinubu and Minister Wike.

President Tinubu promised 20 million voters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the North West Youth Network had praised President Tinubu for appointing Yazeed Shehu Danfulani as NAIC’s Managing Director.

As a show of support, the network has launched a mobilisation campaign aiming to secure 20 million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 elections

