Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling APC for allegedly being more obsessed with early re-election campaigns

The group posited that President Tinubu should have addressed the security challenges and other existential challenges confronting Nigeria

The northern thought leaders lamented that public policy responses to the insecurity situation, especially in their region, have remained ineffective

Kano, Kano state - The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Bola Tinubu administration to redirect their attention from alleged early political campaigns.

As reported on Monday, June 9, by The Punch, the ACF asked the current administration to focus on solving the alleged worsening security and economic challenges in the country, rather than start early political activities concerning the 2027 election.

Arewa thought leaders knock Tinubu ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This was contained in a statement signed by Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, Arewa forum's official spokesperson.

Vanguard also noted the northern thought leaders' stance.

In its release, the ACF claimed that insecurity is rising in the northern part of Nigeria.

The ACF's statement partly reads:

“As we observed a year ago, the existential challenges above are symptomatic of a fundamental malaise in the political economy, calling for urgent public policy attention.

“Disappointingly, it would seem to be the case that the ruling party at the centre is more obsessed with unprecedented early campaigns, defections to it, and other manoeuvres for re-election in 2027, amidst putative celebrations of mid-term policy successes.”

Reported division in Tinubu’s base

Meanwhile, there are cracks in the south-west home base of President Tinubu, months to the formal commencement of activities leading to the 2027 general elections.

Per Daily Trust, recent happenings in the zone have shown that the cohesion in the president’s base is being threatened by many issues in no less than three states in the zone.

The report by the newspaper on Monday, June 9, said there are schisms in the president’s camp in Oyo, Osun, and Lagos with the most serious threat coming from Lagos where the president appears not to be on good terms with the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The report added that Tinubu's 'reluctance' to intervene in the intra-party crises in Oyo and Osun states (currently PDP-governed states), is further affecting the cohesion in the president’s camp.

Rivers crisis: Arewa forum berates Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ACF strongly criticised Tinubu’s handling of the political turmoil in Rivers state, arguing that his actions are politically-motivated with an eye on the 2027 presidential election.

The Arewa forum accused President Tinubu of overstepping his constitutional boundaries in his response to the Rivers crisis, questioning the legality and impartiality of the Nigerian leader’s intervention.

