Blessing CEO received heavy backlash online shortly after she mourned the sudden passing of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who lost his battle with liver cancer

Angry netizens flooded her comment section to remind her about the recent weeks when she faked having stage 4 cancer to solicit money from unsuspecting members of the public

The massive criticism and curses from social media users eventually forced Blessing CEO to lock her comment section to prevent people from further attacking her

Nigerians on social media have turned their anger towards Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, after her reaction to the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The actor passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 12, following a battle with liver cancer, and tributes quickly flooded the internet.

Nigerians criticise Blessing CEO over her tribute to Alexx Ekubo as old cancer fundraising controversy resurfaces online. Photo: officialbblessingceo/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO joined in with a post that many felt was insensitive, considering her recent controversies.

The controversial influencer went on Instagram shortly after the news broke, expressing her pain and condemning the disease that claimed the actor’s life.

“God will punish cancer .. We waited for u to show up 🙏. Your fought silently. Rest in peace”

Her words immediately triggered backlash because weeks earlier, she had staged a dramatic stunt claiming she was battling stage 4 cancer.

The self-acclaimed relationship expert posted videos of herself crying while shaving her head, and later claimed she was selling her properties to fund treatment and even asked the public for donations.

Nigerians later discovered her medical report was fake, with the original owner accusing her of editing the result and threatening legal action.

The scandal led to calls for her arrest and demands for refunds from those who had donated.

Now, her attempt to mourn Alexx Ekubo has reopened wounds.

Many Nigerians flooded her comment section, accusing her of mocking the same illness that took the life of a beloved actor.

Some expressed their grief with harsh words, while others prayed she would face the same fate.

The backlash forced Blessing CEO to lock her comment section to stop the backlash.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Blessing CEO's tribute to late actor Alexx Ekubo sparks backlash as netizens drag her. Photo: officialbblessing CEO

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Blessing CEO posts about Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Nigerians expressed anger and disappointment at her tribute.

@ejbaci said:

"This is the sickness you made a joke about? 😢😢😢😢😢 I pray God in his infinite mercy forgive you and heal you from what ever you're going you dear Blessing Nkiruka"

@julmuna commented:

"He had cancer he didn't come online crying, shaving hair, seeking donations, I'm sure he reached families, friends fought it silently, we all react to sickness differently, this should be a reminder,, if you have no cancer quit Makin mockery of people with it, let people learn to trust you"

@government73220 reacted:

"E remain you in Jesus name"

@chibosky101 said:

"Same cancer wey blessing ceo dey use lie come kpai this man 😢😢 this life self 😢"

@ItzzMabell15286 commented:

"Blessing CEO I hope you see what happened to Alex Ekubo, Cancer the same cancer you use to defraud people few months ago 🥲"

@zyainy wrote:

"Cancer left Blessing CEO who wanted it so badly and took away Alex Ekubo🥲🥲🥲 Blessing what you wish you shall get"

@Toribabieegirl reacted:

"She wished for it upon herself, using something this serious to play,she'll get what she wish for"

Blessing CEO locks her comment section after reactions trail her post about Alexx Ekubo’s death from cancer. Photo: officialbblessingceo/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Nollywood stars mourn Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that colleagues of Alexx Ekubo, like Deyemi Okanlawon and Bolanle Ninalowo, took to social media to share emotional tributes and express their heartbreak after the actor's death.

Actress Bimbo Ademoye also poured out her sadness online as she emphasised the emptiness of life while begging people to be kind.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng