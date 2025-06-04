Former Senate President and chairman of the PDP reconciliation committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has reaffirmed his commitment to reviving the opposition party ahead of the 2027 general elections

Saraki expressed optimism about the party’s prospects and noted that the PDP has time to resolve its leadership crisis and restore itself as a vibrant opposition in Nigeria

Speaking in Kwara state on Tuesday, Saraki hinted at progress being made, with reconciliation efforts gaining momentum ahead of the PDP's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for the end of June

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The former Senate President and Chairman Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said that he’s doing his best to rescue the party, even as he assured that the opposition party will bounce back in 2027.

Former Senate President Saraki hints at PDP's return as Nigeria's major opposition party ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

I'm doing my best to rescue PDP - Saraki

Saraki stated this on Tuesday, June 3, in an interview with journalists at his constituency office in Ajikobi area of Ilorin, Kwara state capital, after addressing the teeming members of the party who came for the re-registration exercise of the party.

As reported by Vanguard, Saraki expressed confidence that the party has enough time to sort out the leadership crisis, stressing that he’s committed to a fledgling democracy, which means a vibrant opposition party.

The elated Saraki also thanked Nigerians for their patience with the party.

Saraki said:

“I want to use this opportunity to reassure our members across the country that we are doing our best to rescue the situation of the party.

“We are confident that we will tackle the situation. We are committed to it.. Because we are all committed to fledging democracy and a fledgling democracy means a vibrant opposition. We all have to make personal and group sacrifices for the interest of the country,” he stressed.

Saraki completed his Kwara PDP registration at Ajikobi Central Ward in the state on Wednesday, June 4. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

PDP will bounce back in 2027 - Saraki

Speaking further, Saraki, The former governor of Kwara state and former chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), revealed that reconciliation talks are ongoing ahead of the PDP's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that will be held at the end of June, to address the party’s internal crisis.

“‘So we are confident that the PDP will bounce back in 2027.”

“The only viable opposition party is PDP, and yes ,there are challenges, and I have taken it upon myself to do my best.

“I'm seeing responses from our colleagues who are also ready to settle our differences,” he stressed.

Speaking on resolving the PDP crisis, Saraki noted that there are current legwork among the warring factions and members to ensure success at the leadership level.

“Some might still go, and some might still join us. Like today,I received new members to the party at the state level.Once there is stability at the top, I’m sure we’ll begin to see a better future for PDP,” he said.

Read more about PDP crisis, Saraki here:

Wike mentions governor to blame for PDP crisis

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has pulled out of the PDP reconciliation deal.

The former Rivers state governor blamed Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde for the crisis rocking the PDP.

Wike blamed Governor Makinde for sabotaging reconciliation efforts and described him as the “architect of our problems”.

Source: Legit.ng