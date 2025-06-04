The suspended Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has disassociated herself from a viral audio recording circulating on social media

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 4, the senator described the content as “false” and revealed that the voice in the audio was cloned

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan maintained that this was not an "isolated case" as she recounted earlier incidents where doctored recordings were used to falsely link her to public figures, including fraudulent phone calls to Hon. Emmanuel Ekon, Dr. Tunji Alausa, Chief Allen Onyema, and Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the National Assembly, has strongly disassociated herself from a viral audio recording circulating on social media, which falsely attributes statements to her regarding key national figures.

Viral audio: Natasha alleges voice cloning

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 4, 2025, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, described the content of the audio as entirely fabricated.

As reported by Vanguard, she noted that the voice in the recording was not hers, but a cloned version generated to misrepresent her views and sow discord.

“My attention has been drawn to a video currently trending online purporting to feature me in a conversation with a journalist,” she stated.

“I categorically and unequivocally dissociate myself from the said video and audio recording. At no time did I grant such an interview or engage in such a conversation. The voice is not mine—it has clearly been cloned with malicious intent.”

Recordings linking me to key national figures, disturbing - Natasha

According to the senator, this is not the first time her identity has been misused through digital manipulation. She referenced previous incidents involving doctored audio clips that falsely portrayed her in conversations with various public figures.

“This is part of a disturbing pattern. There have been similar recordings in the past, none of which were authentic,” she said.

She further alleged that unknown individuals may have accessed her communications to place fraudulent calls to prominent personalities using voice cloning technology.

Those who were reportedly contacted include Hon. Emmanuel Ekon, Dr. Tunji Alausa, Chief Allen Onyema, and Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. She clarified that she had no involvement in those calls.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan described the trend as both criminal and dangerous.

