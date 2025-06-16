Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Abuja - On Monday, June 16, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja rejected the Federal Government’s request to issue an arrest warrant against the suspended senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following her failure to appear in court for arraignment in an alleged defamation suit.

Court rejects FG’s request to arrest Natasha

The government is prosecuting Akpoti-Uduaghan on behalf of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The presiding judge, Justice Muhammed Umar, delivered this ruling on Monday after the federal government’s counsel, David Kaswe, informed the court that the charge had been served on her lawyer earlier that morning in the courtroom.

At the day’s proceeding, the prosecuting counsel, David Kaswe, told the court that the matter was for arraignment but that the defendant was not in court.

Kaswe told the court that he served the charge on the defendant’s counsel which meant that the defendant was well aware of the matter.

The prosecutor prayed the court for a bench warrant to be issued against the defendant for failing to appear in court despite being aware of the charge against her.

The trial judge, Justice Musa Umar, asked the prosecutor if he had served the charge on the defendant to which he answered in the negative.

Judge insists it was impossible to grant FG's application

Justice Umar, therefore, said that it was impossible to grant the application of the prosecutor and issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the defendant when she had not been served, The Punch reported.

He refused the application for a bench warrant and rather granted the application for substituted service through her counsel which the prosecutor made in what seemed to be an afterthought.

The judge adjourned the matter to June 30, 2025 for arraignment.

Natasha accuses Akpabio of an assassination plot

Amid the recall action against her, the suspended PDP senator controversially accused Akpabio of colluding with the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, in a bid to have her assassinated.

The embattled senator made the allegation during a homecoming rally in her hometown in Ihime, Kogi Central. She alleged that the Senate president had earlier contacted Governor Ahmed Ododo to start the recall process, but noted that the governor declined to do that because the masses are behind her.

She allegedly made defamatory comments against Akpabio and Bello including a plot to assassinate her during a live television appearance on April 3, 2025.

