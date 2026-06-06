Several English clubs are monitoring Marseille midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi ahead of the summer transfer window

The Nigerian impressed during the closing stages of the Ligue 1 season after a difficult start in France

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has praised the midfielder's qualities and believes he belongs at the highest level

Super Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi has emerged as one of the most closely watched Nigerian players in Europe after attracting interest from multiple English clubs following an impressive finish to the season with Marseille.

The 22-year-old endured a challenging start to life in France after completing a €6 million move from Belgian side Zulte Waregem earlier this year. However, a strong run of performances towards the end of the campaign appears to have reignited interest in the midfielder, with clubs in England now keeping a close eye on his situation.

Tochukwu Nnadi in action for Nigeria against Poland in Warsaw. Photo by Kazimierz Koper

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Get Football News France, several English teams have made enquiries regarding Nnadi's availability as they assess potential midfield reinforcements ahead of the new season.

While no formal offer has been submitted, the growing attention highlights the rapid rise of a player who has forced his way back into both Marseille's plans and the Super Eagles setup.

Nnadi turns season around at Marseille

Expectations were high when Marseille invested heavily to bring the Nigerian midfielder to the Stade Vélodrome.

The former Flying Eagles star arrived in Ligue 1 with a reputation as one of the most promising young midfielders in Belgium after impressing at Zulte Waregem.

His adaptation to French football was not straightforward. For much of the season, Nnadi struggled for regular opportunities and found himself on the fringes of the first team.

However, circumstances changed dramatically during the final weeks of the campaign.

The Nigerian started Marseille's last four league matches and seized the opportunity with a series of assured performances that showcased his athleticism, defensive intelligence and composure in possession.

His displays reportedly caught the attention of scouts from England, with several clubs now monitoring developments surrounding his future.

Tochukwu Nnadi passes the ball during the French Ligue 1 match against Nice at the Velodrome stadium. Photo by Thibaud MORITZ

Source: Getty Images

According to La Provence, interested teams have made initial enquiries but have not yet progressed beyond gathering information.

The uncertainty surrounding Marseille's financial situation and ongoing restructuring has only increased speculation about what could happen next.

Nnadi is said to be waiting for clarity from the club regarding his role under a new coaching setup before making any decisions about his future and he remains contracted to Marseille until 2030.

Eric Chelle explains why he rates Nnadi

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is among those who believe the midfielder is capable of succeeding at the highest level.

The Mali-born tactician admitted he was not surprised when Marseille decided to invest heavily in the Nigerian international.

Speaking to L'Equipe after his move in early February, Chelle explained why he believes Nnadi possesses qualities that make him stand out.

"I thought he should have been playing in a bigger league a long time ago," Chelle said.

He's fast, strong, aggressive in winning the ball back, and can make a lot of interceptions."

Those attributes convinced Marseille to spend €6 million on the midfielder, a fee that reportedly represented three times his market valuation at the time.

Nnadi's journey to one of France's biggest clubs has been remarkable. After beginning his professional career with Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv in 2021, he moved to Belgium with Zulte Waregem in January 2024.

His performances there accelerated his development and ultimately earned him a move to Marseille, where he is now seeking to establish himself as a regular starter.

Midfielder becoming important for Super Eagles

Nnadi's club resurgence has also benefited his international career. After falling out of contention due to a lack of playing time, he has fought his way back into the Super Eagles fold under Chelle.

The midfielder made his senior debut against Egypt in the pre-AFCON friendly before featuring again during the tournament proper.

His recent performances have strengthened his case for a more prominent role in the national team setup.

Tochukwu Nnadi in action against Sebastian Szymanski at the PGE National Stadium in Warsaw. Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz

Source: Getty Images

During Nigeria's recent outing against Poland, Nnadi was among the standout performers and showed why he is increasingly viewed as one of the country's most promising midfielders.

With established stars such as Paul Onuachu, Raphael Onyedika, Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi rotated at different stages, Chelle has continued to test new combinations as he builds a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

In midfield, Nnadi's energetic displays and growing confidence have provided genuine competition for places. His emergence is also helping to improve the depth available to the national team, an area Chelle has repeatedly highlighted as important for Nigeria's long-term ambitions.

As the transfer window approaches, the interest from England could present another major career opportunity for the young midfielder.

Nigeria receive boost for Portugal clash

Legit.ng previously reported that the Super Eagles received a timely boost ahead of their international friendly against Portugal after Alex Iwobi, Christian Akpan and Samuel Chukwueze linked up with the squad in Lisbon.

More players are expected to arrive in camp before the match in Leiria as Nigeria continue preparations with a squad nearing full strength.

Source: Legit.ng